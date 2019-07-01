NOTRE DAME SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL Announces 2019 Event Schedule

The Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival is proud to announce the complete event schedule for the 2019 season, featuring community favorites and exciting new events throughout Michiana. The highlight of the season is a new initiative, Shakespeare Around The Bend, which will be performed onboard "Boomer," the new mobile experiential vehicle from the City of South Bend's Venue Parks & Arts.

Kicking off the season is Shakespeare After Hours, the no-holds-barred audience favorite that has packed houses two years in a row. This adults-only performance brings out Shakespeare's bawdy, bloody, and boozy sides. Starring some of Michiana's brightest talents, Shakespeare After Hours returns for a third season with two separate performances (7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.). Ages 18+ to see the show; cash bar for ages 21+.

Back for another summer of fun is ShakeScenes, the family-friendly favorite returning to Notre Dame's Washington Hall for its 16th straight year. Featuring a large cast of young people from across Michiana, this delightful event has served as an engaging introduction to Shakespeare for thousands of area residents. One affordably-priced performance only, beginning at 2:00pm; all ages welcome!

Returning for a 3rd year is Shakespeare in Fremont Park, an exciting new community event featuring stories from South Bend residents interwoven with Shakespeare's classic works. This brand-new, original production is directed by local favorite Laurisa LeSure and features talent drawn from local neighborhoods. Shakespeare in Fremont Park is produced in association with Fremont Youth Foundation, Community Wellness Partners, Notre Dame's Center for Social Concerns, the Near Northwest Neighborhood Association, and the City of South Bend's Venue Parks & Arts. FREE and family-friendly!

Finally, the Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival is proud to announce Shakespeare Around The Bend, an extension of the Shakespeare in Fremont Park initiative which will serve as a hub for South Bend area performances in future seasons. This community-oriented program will feature Shakespeare in Fremont Park performers in special scenes staged on "Boomer," the one-of-a-kind new mobile experiential vehicle developed and created by the City of South Bend's Venue Parks & Arts. "Bringing NDSF's Community Company performances onto 'Boomer' is one of the most exciting efforts on which we've ever embarked," said Ryan Producing Artistic Director Grant Mudge. "Performing Shakespeare with South Bend all around town, in a devised piece of theatre based on the lives of South Bend residents, is an absolute thrill. We can't wait for audiences to see the shows."

An exciting new collaboration with The History Museum opens August 24, 2019! Full Circle: Shakespearean Culture at Notre Dame will explore Shakespearean performance, analysis, and culture at the University of Notre Dame, through interactive exhibits, costume and set displays, special on-site performances, and much more!

The exciting 2020 season of the Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival will be announced August 29, 2019! Featuring the return of the flagship Professional and Touring Company productions, our 20th anniversary season will be jam-packed with exciting events all year. Call (574) 631-3777, visit shakespeare.nd.edu, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to learn more about the Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival's current and future seasons.





