Lebanon's Center Stage Community Theatre Presents BLACK COFFEE

Lebanon's Center Stage Community Theatre is currently presenting Agatha Christie's little known play, Black Coffee. This little gem stars her famous detective, Hercule Poirot (played by Frankfort resident Doug Davis) in a delightful tale of theft, poisoning and murder.

The show opened on September 3, 2020 and is running for 2 weekends (Thurs. Fri. Sat. evenings at 7:30pm and Sunday matinees at 2:30pm) through Sept. 13, 2020.

Accomplished physicist Sir Claud Amory has developed a formula for one of the most deadly weapons known to man - the atom bomb. Hercule Poirot is called in after the formula is mysteriously stolen and Sir Claud is murdered, and with the help of his sidekick Hastings and the Scotland yard man, Japp, the mystery is solved, A superbly crafted whodunit with red herrings, subplots of infamous spies and an astonishingly prophetic story line built around the atom bomb, Black Coffee is Dame Agatha Christie at her best.

It is recommended that reservations are made by calling the theater: 765-894-5587. Due to the social distancing restrictions only 25 seats are available for each performance. Reservations can be made to hold seats and tickets can be paid for at the door with cash or check. Tickets are $15.00 for general admission and $13.00 for seniors, students and Military Personnel.

