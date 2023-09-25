Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre Opens Season With LEGENDS AND FAIRYTALES

Performances run October 27 and 28, 2023.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre opens their 2023-2024 performance season with LEGENDS AND FAIRYTALES at The Tarkington at The Center for the Performing Arts October 27 and 28, 2023.

Entering into GHDT's 26th season, Executive Artistic Director and Choreographer Gregory Hancock will continue his legacy of eloquent and passionate storytelling through music and dance by presenting tales from two diverse cultures for this concert.

An audience favorite, LA LLORONA is a work derived from a Mexican legend about love and spirits and first premiered in 2019. It will captivate the audience through imagination and layers of theatrical nuance. A new work, ANGELS AND DJINN, will use Turkish classical and folk music, stunning costumes, movement and lighting to help tell meaningful stories which will engage audiences and make deep emotional connections.

Guest Choreographer Thomas Mason will premiere a new work presented by the dancers of GHDT.  THE ALLEY OF THE KISS is inspired by the famous tail, El Callejon Del Beso.  A tragic love story that is based on true events, this piece will sweep audiences into a world of secret love along a narrow alley in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Through a thread of everyday universal truths told through these mystical tales, the artists of GHDT will provide a backdrop for uniting audiences through a common inspirational experience.

“I'm excited to be entering into our next 25 years of contemporary dance performance,” says Mr. Hancock. “There is so much more to explore, create and share. Please join us for these beautiful concerts!”

GHDT's LEGENDS AND FAIRYTALES is presented in partnership with the Consulate of Mexico in Indianapolis and IN-ATATURK, the Indiana American Turkish Association – Together Universal Responsible Kind. The Friday evening performance sponsor is Nur Ungan.

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre is the resident professional dance company at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana. The Tarkington is located at 3 Center Green, Carmel, IN 46032.

For additional information about this performance, contact Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre at 317-844-2660 or ghdt@sbcglobal.net. To learn more about Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre, visit www.gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org.

Tickets are available at Click Here or by calling The Center's Box Office at 317-843-3800.




