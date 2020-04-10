Goshen Theater Renovation Project Nearly Complete

According to local news channel, WSBT 22, construction is nearly complete on the Goshen Theater's renovation project. The project began last summer.

A revamped lobby was added and painted, a new ticket office was added, and the ballroom on the 4th floor has undergone a transformation. The restrooms in the basement also received a major overhaul.

One of the biggest project was a new elevator system which will take patrons from the basement to the fourth floor.

Check out photos below and read more on WSBT 22.

Work is nearing completion on a multi-million dollar project to renovate and upgrade the historic Goshen Theater . The goal is to have it open and ready for use by July#4/6/10pm pic.twitter.com/kELMJFf9cR - Ed Ernstes WSBT (@edernstes1) April 9, 2020





Related Articles Shows View More South Bend Stories

More Hot Stories For You