Feinstein's to Present Craig A. Meyer - REMEMBER WHEN ROCK WAS YOUNG – THE ELTON JOHN EXPERIENCE on New Year's Eve

Ring in 2024 with Craig A. Meyer - the best Elton John tribute artist around. Meyer will bring his strong vocals and amazing talent to Feinstein's, located inside The Hotel Carmichael, this New Year's Eve for two great shows. The international hit show “Remember When Rock Was Young – The Elton John Experience” will take place at 7:30 p.m. and 10:45 pm.

Meyer will take you on a spectacular musical journey celebrating the decades of chart-topping hits of Elton John. He, along with The Rocket Band, will perform songs like “Bennie and the Jets,” “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Crocodile Rock,“ “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” and “Candle in the Wind.”

This is a true celebration of the character, costumes and charisma of the famed pianist and singer. Meyer's fully produced show has captivated audiences around the world.

Meyer has been involved in all areas of the entertainment industry, including theatre, film, television and music. On Broadway, he created the role of Clinton Badger in MGM's classic Meet Me in St. Louis and toured nationally in CATS as Skimbleshanks.

Meyer worked with Alan Menken on Disney's Aladdin, and with Tim Rice and Elton John on The Lion King. Other television and film appearances include guest starring roles on Necessary Roughness, Will & Grace, Good Morning Miami, Family Law, General Hospital and Fernwood 2Nite.

Meyer's film credits include Leatherheads with George Clooney and Renee Zellweger, Joyful Noise with Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah, and Identity Thief with Jason Bateman and Melissa McCarthy.

Meyer has headlined for Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises and Regent Cruises around the world. He has also toured internationally and recorded with music legends Barry Manilow and Frankie Valli.

“Craig A. Meyer is one of the most talented people I have ever worked with,” Manilow said. “He can do anything!”

Meyer, who is a 1981 graduate of Carmel High School, was repeatedly approached about his striking resemblance to Elton John and his uncanny ability to sound like the rock and roll legend. Meyer was eventually persuaded to expand his repertoire and began impersonating Sir Elton John. He developed that into his current show which will have you singing along and dancing in the aisles!

Get your tickets at Click Here. Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.

ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S AT HOTEL CARMICHAEL

Feinstein's is situated in the heart of Carmel City Center and adjacent to The Center for The Performing Arts. Partnering with the legendary Michael Feinstein, the live entertainment venue offers an unforgettable nightlife experience, combining performances by some of the best with exquisite dining in an elegant setting. Featuring up to five events weekly, accommodating 135 people in the main dining room and bar, including an exclusive private dining room for up to 16, this small intimate venue offers you the perfect "front row" seat no matter where you are.