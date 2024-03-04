Feinstein's Welcomes American Idol Winner Maddie Poppe This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On March 17 and 18, Feinstein's will welcome Maddie Poppe. Maddie Poppe is an American singer-songwriter, musician and the season 16 winner of American Idol.

She is a multi-instrumentalist and plays the guitar, piano and Ukulele. She received a People's Choice Award in the category of Competition Contestant for her American Idol performance.

The Iowa native has captured the attention of fans with her folksy singer-songwriter style. Following her Idol victory, Poppe had a hit Number 2 on the iTunes Pop Charts and went on to become a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Live With Kelly & Ryan and Good Morning America.

Poppe toured the country, opening for Ingrid Michaelson. Michaelson, also an American singer-songwriter, performed in the Broadway musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. The Emmy nominated performer recently was writing music and lyrics for the musical adaption of The Notebook. ABC Hot AC had a statement from Michaelson prior to their tour: “She's so talented and kind and I can't wait to hear her every night.”

Last fall, Poppe toured with Joshua Radin. Radin is known for his many songs that have been used in films and television series including Scrubs, Grey's Anatomy, One Tree Hill, Shameless and others.

In the midst of touring with others, Poppe has also headlined her own tours, including a Christmas run that has become a seasonal “must” for Maddie's fans. Now, you have the opportunity to see the very talented Maddie Poppe in person. You can get tickets to her March 17 and 18 Feinstein's show by going to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/maddie-poppe-tickets-804479388507?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.