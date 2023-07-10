Feinstein's In Carmel Reveals Lineup For This Week

From Burlesque to a drag brunch with a bit of Liza and Liberace thrown in, it will be another fantastic week at Feinstein's at The Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, IN.

On Thursday, July 13, enjoy an evening of Burlesque presented by The Rocket Doll Revue. 

This is for folks 21 and over. Doors open at 5:30 pm with the show starting at 7:30.

Enchanté is a must-see burlesque show at Feinstein's. Enjoy upscale food and drinks before and during the show, and then have Rocket Doll Revue entertain you the rest of your evening. The Rocket Doll Revue is Indianapolis' one-of-a-kind burlesque troupe founded in 2010. The Rocket Doll Revue has been delighting audiences across the country. Showcasing a dynamic variety of show-stopping talent, this troupe always provides a vibrant and unique experience.

On Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15, plan to attend the wildest party you've always wanted the invite to – Liberace and Liza: A Tribute!

David Saffert and Jillian Snow share the stage as Liberace and Liza Minnelli, creating an exhilarating night of musical and comical fireworks. Delighting in the costumes, music and glamour of show business's wildest entertainers, you and your friends will be howling and clapping along to such hits as “Chopsticks”, “Gershwin Medley”, “Cabaret” and “New York, New York”.

Finally, on Sunday, drag yourself to Feinstein's for one of the two Drag me to Brunch events. 

Doors open at 10 am for the first show. Shows are at 11 am and 2:30 pm. 

Spend your Sunday at Feinstein's for drag bunch! A fantastic time with food, entertainment and drinks! 

Pat Yo' Weave, will take The Feinstein's stage and strut her stuff along with her fellow Queens with music from DJ Push Pause. 

Consider having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein's. Feinstein's events are great activities for this. For groups of 10 tickets or more, contact sales@hotelcarmichael.  

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.



