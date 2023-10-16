Feinstein's At Hotel Carmichael To Present Tony Award-Winner John Lloyd Young And More This Month

Excitement is building at Feinstein's. Over the next two weeks, enjoy two free concerts and a show of magic and lies – a perfect tie in to this spooky month! Feeling nostalgic? Then you'll love The Edwards Twins Ultimate Variety Show. Wrapping things up will be a visit from award-winning Jersey Boy actor John Lloyd Young. What a fantastic two weeks of talent coming to the stage at Feinstein's, located inside The Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, IN.

On Wednesday, October 18, Feinstein's Freeform Concert returns with Bronte Fall w/ Eric Pedigo & David Rosales. Bronte Fall: Teri Bracken - the singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and visionary force behind Brontë Fall's mix of indie-pop and rootsy Americana - was preparing to release 2020's Finishing School when the world shifted. A tornado ripped through her adopted hometown of East Nashville, sending two trees crashing onto her roof. A pandemic brought her world to a standstill. A messy breakup left her heartbroken, and her father's ongoing battle with cancer found her making regular trips to a hospital in Ohio.

Throughout it all, Bracken continued to create music. This was something more than songwriting - it was therapy. A battle cry from a front-woman who had always found empowerment in her own music. A reminder that difficult seasons are only temporary, with weary winters soon giving way to brighter summers.

Eric Pedigo's vocals validate and alleviate stress with each note, and his stage presence exudes an honest passion for the music he creates. Earlier on, Eric had always wanted to be able to write music that reaches the heart of his audience. His focus then shows us now how powerful music can be and what it's for. He's performed shows throughout the Midwest over the years, and has steadily released a brilliant catalog of music, including his latest Single, “Less of Me”, released in July 2022.

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.

An exciting finish to this week will be the return of The Edwards Twins Present: The Ultimate Variety Show on Friday, October 20 and Saturday, October 21.

Remember all the wonderful Variety Shows we all grew up on in the 70's & 80's? Now is your chance to see them live and re-created by Las Vegas' number one impersonators of all time. Anthony & Eddie Edwards use state of the art make-up to look and sound like the superstars of today and yesterday. All your favorite legendary Superstars come alive in this show.

The NBC Today show says, “It's of the most extraordinary shows we have ever seen.” Sonny & Cher, Billy Joel, Elton John, Neil Diamond, Lionel Richie, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Rod Stewart, Bette Midler…the list goes on and on – all hosted by The Edwards Twins from Las Vegas. Doors open at 5:30 pm, shows start at 7:30.

Wednesday, October 25, finds another free show at Feinstein's - Freeform Concert Series: Kali Masi w/ Saint Aubin. Kali Masi is an American punk rock band from Chicago. They've been heavily touring and self-promoting for the last 9 years, steadily evolving the heavy, emotive and urgent sound found on their 2017 LP Wind Instrument and the much anticipated 2021 follow up. Doors open at 5:30 pm; show begins at 6:30.

On Thursday, October 26, Feinstein's welcomes back DECEPTION: An Evening of Magic & Lies. DECEPTION is a magic and mind reading show, hosted by magician David Ranalli. David creates an unforgettable evening by combining world-class sleight of hand, witty banter, and mysteries of the mind. Guests are invited into an intimate, industrial space where surprises lurk in every corner.

Perfect as a date night, group event, and for the hardcore magic fan. Doors open at 5:30 pm. Show begins at 7:30.

Wrapping up the next two weeks will be John Lloyd Young: Broadway's Jersey Boy taking the stage for two nights: Friday, October 27, and Saturday, October 28 with both shows at 7:30 pm. In his signature passionate and thrilling style, Tony and Grammy Award winner John Lloyd Young interprets the spine-tingling, soul-bearing showstoppers that shaped his earliest Broadway aspirations. Young sings from Jersey Boys, The Wiz, Chicago, Hair, Les Misérables and more.

He also performs classics by legendary Broadway writers including Rodgers, Hart, Hammerstein, and Loesser. John Lloyd Young is the Tony and Grammy award-winning star from the Original Broadway Cast of Jersey Boys as well as Clint Eastwood's Warner Bros. movie adaptation.

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.

Feinstein's is situated in the heart of Carmel City Center and adjacent to The Center for The Performing Arts. Partnering with the legendary Michael Feinstein, the live entertainment venue offers an unforgettable nightlife experience, combining performances by some of the best with exquisite dining in an elegant setting. Featuring up to five events weekly, accommodating 135 people in the main dining room and bar, including an exclusive private dining room for up to 16, this small intimate venue offers you the perfect "front row" seat no matter where you are.