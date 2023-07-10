Fall Registration Open House Offers Insight Into The Academy of Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre

The two Open House events will be at the academy's location at 329 Gradle Drive in Carmel, IN. 

By: Jul. 10, 2023

The Academy of Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre is offering two Open House events to provide an opportunity for prospective dancers to see what the school is all about. The two Open House events will be at the academy's location at 329 Gradle Drive in Carmel, IN. 

The Academy of Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre is a year-round training facility that offers classes in Classical Ballet, Pointe, Variations, Modern Dance, Hip Hop, Jazz, Lyrical, Contemporary and more. They also offer classes such as Dance Exploration so that students can find which path they would like to take. Classes are offered for students age three through adult.

The 2023-24 Academy school year kicks off August 7. Registration began on July 9 and is ongoing. The Open Houses will be held on July 15 and 29,, both from noon to 3 pm. Both days will include a FREE hip-hop class at 1:30 pm.

The dance training at The Academy of GHDT produces well-rounded and seasoned dancers ready for the American dance industry and secondary educational programs throughout the country. 

The Academy offers outstanding training, small classes, individual attention, a pre-professional student company, a competition team, annual productions, and beautiful studios. With over 75 years of accumulated teaching experience from the faculty, degrees from nationally recognized institutions, and a combined curriculum, The Academy of GHDT is able to provide young aspiring dancers with unequaled training and performance opportunities.

The Academy of GHDT is affiliated with the professional company of Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre, the resident professional dance company at The Center for the Performing Arts. Students from The Academy of GHDT have opportunities throughout the year to be involved with programs presented by the professional company, as well as student productions presented through The Academy of GHDT.

Next up for the professional company is The Music of La Casa Azul with the Carmel Symphony Orchestra. Featuring an original score by Gregory Hancock, this award-winning show will take the audience on an inspirational journey of the life of Mexican Artist Frida Kahlo. In addition to featuring the Carmel Symphony Orchestra, the production also features twenty vocalists and the professional dancers of GHDT. Presented at The Palladium at The Center for the Performing Arts for one night only on August 5, 2023.

With this unique focus on professional training, The Academy of Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre is an excellent school for your students to learn dance and so much more. 

Please come out for the Open House events, meet some of the students and staff, and register for the 2023-24 school year.

For more information about this event, contact Gregory Glade Hancock at 317-844-2660 or by email at ghdt@sbcglobal.net



