Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Elkhart Civic Theatre Presents a Benefit Performance of CALENDAR GIRLS

Article Pixel

The reading will benefit the Elkhart Civic Theatre as well as Hello Gorgeous!

Jul. 22, 2020  
Elkhart Civic Theatre Presents a Benefit Performance of CALENDAR GIRLS

A staged reading performance of the uplifting comedy, Calendar Girls will be presented by Elkhart Civic Theatre to benefit the theatre, as well as the organization Hello Gorgeous!

The reading takes place on August 4, 2020 at 6pm at Welfield Botanic Gardens in Elkhart, Indiana.

The event will feature appearances by the area's own "calendar girls" - women whose lives have been touched by our two organizations and are featured in a collectible calendar.

There will even be some special surprises from Hello Gorgeous!, as well a heavy hors d'oeuvres, wine and beer.

To purchase a ticket, visit https://givegrove.com/calendargirls/tickets.

Hello Gorgeous! is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that provides resources for women battling cancer. We offer helpful easy to use books, online courses, Hope Chest gift boxes, and the Hello Gorgeous! surprise head to toe complimentary, makeover in our affiliate salons across the country.


Related Articles View More South Bend Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • QUIZ: Create a Broadway Playlist and We'll Determine Which New Off-Broadway Show You Should Listen to Next
  • Watch Megan Hilty Live In Concert (At Home) This Weekend
  • Lena Hall Announces OBSESSED: ALANIS MORISSETTE Live Streaming Concert 8/14
  • Edmonton Fringe Launches Online Streams, Contest, Merchandise, and More in Lieu of In-Person Festival