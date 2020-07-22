Elkhart Civic Theatre Presents a Benefit Performance of CALENDAR GIRLS

The reading will benefit the Elkhart Civic Theatre as well as Hello Gorgeous!

A staged reading performance of the uplifting comedy, Calendar Girls will be presented by Elkhart Civic Theatre to benefit the theatre, as well as the organization Hello Gorgeous!

The reading takes place on August 4, 2020 at 6pm at Welfield Botanic Gardens in Elkhart, Indiana.

The event will feature appearances by the area's own "calendar girls" - women whose lives have been touched by our two organizations and are featured in a collectible calendar.

There will even be some special surprises from Hello Gorgeous!, as well a heavy hors d'oeuvres, wine and beer.

To purchase a ticket, visit https://givegrove.com/calendargirls/tickets.

Hello Gorgeous! is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that provides resources for women battling cancer. We offer helpful easy to use books, online courses, Hope Chest gift boxes, and the Hello Gorgeous! surprise head to toe complimentary, makeover in our affiliate salons across the country.

