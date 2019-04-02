Derby Dinner Playhouse Presents NEWSIES

Derby Dinner Playhouse will present NEWSIES, opening April 3 and running through May 19, 2019. For ticket information please call 812-288-8281 or visit www.derbydinner.com

Inspired by the true story of New York City's 1899 newsboy strike, "NEWSIES" tells the captivating story of a band of underdogs who become unlikely heroes when they stand up to the most powerful men in New York in a remarkable fight for justice and fair pay. This Tony Award-winning musical follows newsboy Jack, who has an artistic flair and a dream of moving out of the city someday. While Jack and many of the newsies are homeless or orphaned, he quickly becomes friends with two brothers, Davey and Les, and together they rally the city's working children to fight for what's right and seize the day!

Derby Dinner's production was directed by Lee Buckholz with musical direction by Scott Bradley and choreography by Heather Paige Folsom. The music for "NEWSIES" was written by Alan Menken with lyrics by Jack Feldman, and a book by Harvey Fierstein. The Derby Dinner cast includes Blake Graham as Jack, Harli Cooper as Katherine, Tymika Prince as Medda Larkin, Kylan Ross as Davey, Clay Smith as Pulitzer, and a large ensemble.

Adapted from the Disney film, "NEWSIES" features a soaring score that includes songs such as "Santa Fe", "King of New York", "The World Will Know" and "Seize the Day". This crowd-pleasing musical is filled with fast paced, high energy dance numbers and is sure to be an experience you won't soon forget!





