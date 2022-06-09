Chicago Street Theatre to Celebrate Pride Month With STOP KISS

Street's next presentation celebrates Pride Month. This is the story of Callie and Sara, a powerful tale of love, told out of sequence. Following their first kiss in New York's Central Park, they become victims of a hate crime that leaves Sara in a coma. Through time shifts, we witness the evolution of the relationship of Callie, a traffic reporter, and Sara, an elementary school teacher from St. Louis new to the city. Laugh, cry, and fall in love with these characters as they find love for each other.

Callie ...........................Victoria Hooten

Sara.............................Ashleigh Happer

George........................Jason Kaplan

Peter............................Anthony Majewski

Mrs. Winsley/Nurse.....Sarah Dolan

Detective Cole............Jason Summer

Caution - Adult content and language.

Email boxoffice@chicagostreet.org with any questions

Note: This production will be performed upstairs in the Edith Wood Studio Theatre. It is not handicapped accessible at this time.

Produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service