CHRISTMAS SONGS AND STORIES Will Come to First Presbyterian Theater

Christmas Songs and Stories with Renee Gonzales & Nancy Kartholl-Tommy Saul on the piano will come to First Presbyterian Theater, 300 W. Wayne Street.

Call 260-426-7421 ext. 121 for tickets or information. Tickets available online at www.firstpresbyteriantheater.com

WHEN Saturdays, November 30, December 7, 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 1 at 2 p.m.

Sundays, December 8 & 15 at 7:30 p.m.

General Admission $20

Seniors (over 65) $18

Full time students 1st 30 free for each performance w/reservation

$10 after; or if bought at the door

The best loved songs and stories of the Christmas season. Act One has reindeer and Santa and is secular. Act Two is a stirring reminder of the real meaning of the season, celebrating Christ's birth through song and scripture. A perfect way to prepare your heart for the Christmas season.

Two of Fort Wayne's finest actor/singers perform this show: Renee Gonzales and Nancy Kartholl. Direction is by Thom Hofrichter, designs by Rae Surface. The musical director and pianist is Tommy Saul.





