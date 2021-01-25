Bloomington Chamber Opera Presents Streaming Production of LA VOIX HUMAINE

Bloomington Chamber Opera has announced a streaming production of Francis Poulenc's La Voix Humaine, a one-act monodrama for soprano.

La Voix Humaine, based on the play by Cocteau, will be presented in a live-streamed format featuring soprano Rebecca Achtenberg and directed by Rory Willats. T

he work depicts the emotionally fraught last phone call of a young woman with her ex-lover. By turns lyrical, clever, sarcastic, and intensely dramatic, the work speaks directly to the alienation we face as a society separated in space and only imperfectly connected through technology.

The production is live-streaming on January 29th at 7pm and January 31st at 3pm.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://bloomingtonchamberopera.org/la-voix-humaine.