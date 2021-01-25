Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bloomington Chamber Opera Presents Streaming Production of LA VOIX HUMAINE

The production is live-streaming on January 29th at 7pm and January 31st at 3pm.

Jan. 25, 2021  

Bloomington Chamber Opera has announced a streaming production of Francis Poulenc's La Voix Humaine, a one-act monodrama for soprano.

La Voix Humaine, based on the play by Cocteau, will be presented in a live-streamed format featuring soprano Rebecca Achtenberg and directed by Rory Willats. T

he work depicts the emotionally fraught last phone call of a young woman with her ex-lover. By turns lyrical, clever, sarcastic, and intensely dramatic, the work speaks directly to the alienation we face as a society separated in space and only imperfectly connected through technology.

The production is live-streaming on January 29th at 7pm and January 31st at 3pm.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://bloomingtonchamberopera.org/la-voix-humaine.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
#TwoDhowShay T-Shirt
I Can't I'm In Tech T-Shirt
Ask Me About My Dream Roles Sticker

Related Articles View More South Bend Stories   Shows
South Bend Civic Theatre Announces Launch Of 2021 Virtual Season Photo

South Bend Civic Theatre Announces Launch Of 2021 Virtual Season

Fort Wayne Ballet Announces Auditions For 2021 Summer Intensive Program Photo

Fort Wayne Ballet Announces Auditions For 2021 Summer Intensive Program

Park Theatre Civic Centre Presents a Livestreamed Concert With Jeff Daniels Photo

Park Theatre Civic Centre Presents a Livestreamed Concert With Jeff Daniels

Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards! South Bend Civic Theatre, Photo

Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards! South Bend Civic Theatre, Premier Arts & More Take Home Wins!


More Hot Stories For You

  • Sideshow Theatre Company Welcomes New Ensemble Members and Artistic Associates
  • PrideArts Announces Repeat Performance of TWELFTH NIGHT
  • Underscore Theatre Announces UNDERSCORE DEVELOPS - New Virtual Musical Development Initiative
  • Luft Balloons Offers Valentine Pop Up Experience