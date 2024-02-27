Actors Theatre of Indiana's Lab Series Returns in March

Actors Theatre of Indiana has announced the return of their Lab Series as they present IT GIRL or: Evelyn and the Eternal Question on Saturday, March 16, at the Carmel Clay Public Library, 425 East Main Street.

The play, written by Indianapolis-based actor, director, musician, and playwright Paige Scott, tells the true story of Evelyn Nesbit, a normal teenager who happened to be America’s first supermodel. Her beauty was her blessing when she rose to prominence in New York society at the turn of the 20th century. But as her star rose, that blessing became a curse with violent ends.

This new musical reimagines the true events behind “The Crime of the Century” while also analyzing how we protect ourselves in spaces of unchecked power.

The Cast and Creative Team

Evelyn Nesbit - Kallen Ruston*

Flo – Judy Fitzgerald*

Chorus Girls – Cynthia Collins*

Stanford White – Clay Mabbitt

Harry Thaw – Pete Scarbrough*

John Barrymore – Christian Condra

Director – Callie Hartz

Music Director – Ginger Stoltz

Stage Manager – Darrin Murrell*

*Indicates member of Actors Equity Association, the professional union for Actors & Stage Managers

The LAB Series program, in its 9th year, is designed to nurture new plays and playwrights. Chosen plays will have a reading and a talk-back session with Actors Theatre of Indiana audiences, staff, cast and the playwright.

Playwrights, chosen through a cultivation process with the ATI Artistic Staff, enjoy an intensive weekend of workshopping, discussion and development with a cast of professional actors and directors in a creative laboratory setting culminating in a free public reading and audience feedback session. The Lab Series is presented in partnership with the Carmel Clay Public Library Foundation.

The public reading event is free, but seats should be reserved at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ati-lab-series-it-girl-tickets-829534258297?aff=oddtdtcreator

