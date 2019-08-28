Actors From The London Stage Returns With TWELFTH NIGHT

William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night will be performed by the renowned five-member British touring group, Actors From The London Stage (AFTLS), September 11, 12, and 13, 2019 at Notre Dame's Washington Hall.

Mistaken identities, disguises, love triangles: Shakespeare's Twelfth Night sees the great playwright blending his comic and dramatic devices with masterful dexterity. Even now, its riches entertain and delight, with some of Shakespeare's most famed language bolstered by deeper, richer currents of love, desire, grief, and transformation. Twelfth Night is brought to Notre Dame stages by Actors From The London Stage, the dynamic, self-directed five-actor ensemble that tours the United States twice yearly. With each actor portraying multiple roles, Twelfth Night promises to be a fast-paced, wildly entertaining night of theatre.

PERFORMANCE LOCATION, DATES, AND TIMES:

Washington Hall on the campus of the University of Notre Dame

Wednesday, September 11; Thursday, September 12; and Friday, September 13 at 7:30pm

Tickets: Regular $23, Student $13, Under 18 FREE with regular ticket purchase (limit five). Visit shakespeare.nd.edu or call 574-631-2800.

Founded by Homer "Murph" Swander, Sir Patrick Stewart, and members of the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1975, AFTLS has been visiting university campuses for week-long residencies ever since.

Hailing from such prestigious UK companies as Shakespeare's Globe, The National Theatre, and the Royal Shakespeare Company, AFTLS actors are uniquely prepared for their week-long dual-focus residency. During their Notre Dame residency, they not only present three performances of Twelfth Night, but also visit dozens of classrooms for text-focused workshops. The fall 2019 tour will then travel to colleges & universities across the US, including the University of Texas at Austin and San Antonio, San Francisco State University, the US Air Force Academy, the US Naval Academy, and more.

In addition to enlivening theatre and English departments, the AFTLS experience is tailored to enrich coursework across the academic spectrum. Their dynamic, hands-on approach heightens students' intellectual curiosity regardless of discipline. Whether coaching accounting students on successful presentation skills, or instructing law students in the art of persuasion, these workshops promote a campus-wide dialogue inspired by the works of William Shakespeare.

Actors From The London Stage is one component of Shakespeare at Notre Dame, a program that also includes the McMeel Family Chair in Shakespeare Studies and the Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival, the University of Notre Dame's professional theatre in residence. The mission of Shakespeare at Notre Dame is to establish the University nationally and internationally as a center for the study of Shakespeare in performance.





