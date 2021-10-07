2021 CARMEL ON CANVAS Winners Announced
Artists awarded more than $14,000 in prizes for competition featuring more than 60 artists from Midwest and beyond.
The seventh annual Carmel on Canvas plein air paint out was held September 17-19 and featured artists in open-air painting exhibition and competition took place on the sidewalks throughout the Carmel Arts & Design District, Midtown Plaza and the Monon Greenway, Japanese Gardens at Carmel City Hall and Carmel City Center.
"Carmel on Canvas was once again a great success with so many talented artists traveling a great distance to create images of our beautiful city landscapes," said Mayor Jim Brainard. "I want to congratulate the winners and thank all of the participants for helping us to make this annual event one of the best of its kind in the country."
The Carmel on Canvas plein air event hosted more than 60 highly acclaimed artists from the Midwest and beyond including Missouri, South Carolina, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin and other communities. The artists competed in a variety of plein air contests during the 3-day event, registering in a division that matched their skill or age level; professional, non-professional, teen and children. Chicago-based art teacher and artist Don Yang, Chairperson for the American Academy of Art, served as the judge.
On Saturday morning, a Quick Paint competition took place at the Carmel Farmers Market at Carter Green. Winners of that contest were selected by visitors to the market, which raised community awareness of the event overall. An Art Fair concluded the weekend on Sunday afternoon, where artists displayed and sold their work to visitors. Artists displayed creations from the Carmel on Canvas event as well as pieces from their broader scope of work.
The awards for the 2021 Carmel on Canvas are as follows:
PROFESSIONAL DIVISION
|Grand Prize - $3,000
|Donna Shortt
|Indianapolis
|2nd Place - $2,000
|Melinda Spear-Huff
|Sheridan
|3rd Place - $1,500
|Todd Shabel
|Horicon, WI
|4th Place - $1,000
|Roy Boswell
|Bargersville
|Merit Winner
|Carleen Rivera
|Muster
|Merit Winner
|Alan Larkin
|South Bend
|Merit Winner
|Anthony Schillaci
|Noblesville
|Merit Winner
|David Seward
|Zionsville
|Merit Winner
|Mark Millis
|Bargersville
|Merit Winner
|Larry Siwek
|Quincy, IL
|Merit Winner
|Tammie Dickerson
|Belton, MO
|Merit Winner
|Wendy Fleury
|Union, KY
|Merit Winner
|Kathy Blankensheim
|Indianapolis
|Merit Winner
|Brad Fields
|Fishers
NON-PROFESSIONAL DIVISION
|1st Place
|Sandra Pedrick
|Carmel
|2nd Place
|Lia Kettenis
|Bloomington
|3rd Place
|Nora Sallows
|Indianapolis
|Merit Winner
|Freddy Gutierrez
|Carmel
|Merit Winner
|Sepideh Motevasel
|Carmel
TEEN DIVISION
|1st Place
|Jennifer Zhao
|Carmel
|2nd Place
|Chole Sun
|Carmel
|3rd Place
|Avery Guo
|Carmel
CHILDREN'S DIVISION
No Entries
QUICK PAINT
|1st Place
|Anna Afshar
|Fishers
|2nd Place
|Larry Siwek
|Quincy, IL
|3rd Place
|Tammie Dickerson
|Belton, MO
Thank you to the following sponsoring organizations for providing the prize money for this portion of the event.
PURCHASE AWARDS:
|Indiana Design Center - $200
|Jamie Green
|Quincy, IL
|Canine Cloud Nine - $250
|Jamie Green
|Quincy, IL
|Bazbeaux Pizza - $300
|Autumn Hunt
|Carmel
|Bub's Burgers & Ice Cream - $300
|Larry Siwek
|Quincy, IL
|Hotel Carmichael - $300
|Anna Afshar
|Fishers
|Scott Osborne Sculpture at Carmel Clay Historical Society Depot - $400
|Tammie Dickerson
|Belton, MO
|The Carrie Holle Group - Compass Real Estate - $500
|Jamie Green
|Quincy, IL
|United Fidelity Bank - $500
|Jeff Baumgartner
|Michigan City