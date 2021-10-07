2021 CARMEL ON CANVAS Winners Announced

The seventh annual Carmel on Canvas plein air paint out was held September 17-19 and featured artists in open-air painting exhibition and competition took place on the sidewalks throughout the Carmel Arts & Design District, Midtown Plaza and the Monon Greenway, Japanese Gardens at Carmel City Hall and Carmel City Center.

"Carmel on Canvas was once again a great success with so many talented artists traveling a great distance to create images of our beautiful city landscapes," said Mayor Jim Brainard. "I want to congratulate the winners and thank all of the participants for helping us to make this annual event one of the best of its kind in the country."

The Carmel on Canvas plein air event hosted more than 60 highly acclaimed artists from the Midwest and beyond including Missouri, South Carolina, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin and other communities. The artists competed in a variety of plein air contests during the 3-day event, registering in a division that matched their skill or age level; professional, non-professional, teen and children. Chicago-based art teacher and artist Don Yang, Chairperson for the American Academy of Art, served as the judge.

On Saturday morning, a Quick Paint competition took place at the Carmel Farmers Market at Carter Green. Winners of that contest were selected by visitors to the market, which raised community awareness of the event overall. An Art Fair concluded the weekend on Sunday afternoon, where artists displayed and sold their work to visitors. Artists displayed creations from the Carmel on Canvas event as well as pieces from their broader scope of work.

The awards for the 2021 Carmel on Canvas are as follows:

PROFESSIONAL DIVISION

Grand Prize - $3,000 Donna Shortt Indianapolis 2nd Place - $2,000 Melinda Spear-Huff Sheridan 3rd Place - $1,500 Todd Shabel Horicon, WI 4th Place - $1,000 Roy Boswell Bargersville Merit Winner Carleen Rivera Muster Merit Winner Alan Larkin South Bend Merit Winner Anthony Schillaci Noblesville Merit Winner David Seward Zionsville Merit Winner Mark Millis Bargersville Merit Winner Larry Siwek Quincy, IL Merit Winner Tammie Dickerson Belton, MO Merit Winner Wendy Fleury Union, KY Merit Winner Kathy Blankensheim Indianapolis Merit Winner Brad Fields Fishers

NON-PROFESSIONAL DIVISION

1st Place Sandra Pedrick Carmel 2nd Place Lia Kettenis Bloomington 3rd Place Nora Sallows Indianapolis Merit Winner Freddy Gutierrez Carmel Merit Winner Sepideh Motevasel Carmel

TEEN DIVISION

1st Place Jennifer Zhao Carmel 2nd Place Chole Sun Carmel 3rd Place Avery Guo Carmel

CHILDREN'S DIVISION

No Entries

QUICK PAINT

1st Place Anna Afshar Fishers 2nd Place Larry Siwek Quincy, IL 3rd Place Tammie Dickerson Belton, MO

Thank you to the following sponsoring organizations for providing the prize money for this portion of the event.

PURCHASE AWARDS: