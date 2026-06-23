THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN to Open at Joseph Stone Auditorium With Cape Town Opera

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Cape Town Opera will present The Cunning Little Vixen when it comes to the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone on 21 July for a limited season. Aimed at families, school learners and first-time opera-goers, this quirky and fun production blends engaging storytelling, physical theatre, striking animal costumes and imaginative visuals to offer an accessible and memorable introduction to opera.

The English adaptation by CTO's recently appointed Librettist in Residence, Alan Olejniczak, brings fresh clarity to this much-loved tale, while Jan Hugo serves as Musical Director. The Cunning Little Vixen marks the operatic directorial debut of Fiona du Plooy, whose work as movement director has contributed to acclaimed productions like Tosca, Suor Angelica and Le nozze di Figaro. The award-winning creative team includes Tara Notcutt (Associate Director), Maritha Visagie (costume design), Clanelle Burger (masks and make-up), Kieran McGregor (set and lighting design), and Cleo Notcutt-Williams (choreography).

Cape Town Opera's Vocal Ensemble and Judith Neilson Young Artists bring the vibrant forest setting to life, led by guest artist Siphamandla Moyake as Sharp Ears (the Vixen), Nica Reinke as Gold Stripe (the Fox), Thandolwethu Longo as the Owl, Mandisinde Mbuyazwe as the Poacher and Dumisa Masoka as the Hen. Audiences can also look forward to performances by CTO House Soloists Nonhlanhla Yende and Conroy Scott, who recently starred in Cape Town Opera's acclaimed Carmen, as the Forester and the Forester's Wife. Joining them are members of the Cape Town Opera Children's Chorus as dragonflies, fox cubs, crickets, hedgehogs and frogs, bringing additional colour and delight to this woodland adventure.

At its heart, The Cunning Little Vixen follows a spirited young fox who is determined to live freely in the forest. Along her journey, she encounters an array of animals and humans, learning about friendship, courage, love and the wonders of nature. Filled with humour, warmth and adventure, the story celebrates the idea that kindness and bravery can be just as powerful as craftiness. With memorable characters and universal themes, this is a theatrically thrilling experience for children and adults alike, serving as a welcoming gateway to opera for a new generation of theatre-goers.

Cape Town Opera gratefully acknowledges the support of the Judith Neilson Foundation, the City of Cape Town, the Western Cape Government Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport, the National Lotteries Commission and the HCI Foundation.

Performances of The Cunning Little Vixen at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone take place 21 to 24 July at 11h00, with two performances daily on 25 and 26 July at 11h00 and 14h00. Tickets cost R80 per person and are available through Webtickets.

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