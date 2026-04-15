Review: SPANISH STEPS AND MEETING MURPHY at Masque Theatre

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“The show is about to begin. Please turn off your cell phones.” In SPANISH STEPS and MEETING MURPHY, the instruction applies not just to the audience. The two plays by local writer Gavin Werner of Between Us Productions are currently showing at the Masque Theatre in Muizenberg.

Each play is a worthy production in its own right, and together they create a compelling double bill, connected by their shared themes of, well, connection, and the lack thereof. In the absence of a way to contact the outside world, the characters in both plays are forced to engage with each other.

In SPANISH STEPS, Werner plays Barry and Dianne Simpson portrays Maureen, two long-time colleagues trapped in a basement room with a broken wifi router and no cell phone signal. They must work together to escape more than just the physical box room they’re in. As they confront their isolation, they gradually discover how much and yet how little they know about each other and their lives outside the office. Director Caroline Midgely has fostered a nuanced relationship between the two actors that, like the landmark of the title, scaffolds to a splendid summit.

Gavin Werner and Dianne Simpson in Spanish Steps. Photo credit Mark Wessels

In MEETING MURPHY, the titular Dave Murphy, played by Brent Palmer, suffers a devastating fall which fellow hiker Rick (Chris van Rensburg) witnesses. In a panic, Rick dashes in to try to help, and it quickly emerges that, chance meeting though this is, the two are not unknown to one another. This play is directed by the writer himself, and he very adeptly juxtaposes the openness of the outdoor setting with the claustrophobic immobility of Dave’s physical injury and both men’s past trauma.

Chris van Rensburg and Brent Palmer in Meeting Murphy. Photo credit James Hagan" height="534" src="https://cloudimages2.broadwayworld.com/upload13/2423661/Chris%20Van%20Rensburg%20and%20Brent%20Palmer%20in%20Meeting%20Murphy_%20Photo%20credit%20James%20Hagan_4408.jpg?format=auto&width=1400" width="800" /> Chris van Rensburg and Brent Palmer in Meeting Murphy. Photo credit James Hagan

It was clear in both pieces that the actors were comfortable with the material and with each other. All the characters felt authentic and relatable, without falling into stereotypes, and the dialogue was accessible and spontaneous. Werner and Simpson thoroughly explored what could have been a very limiting set so the play never fell into talking head stagnancy but rather reflected the ever-changing relationship as it emerged from the talk. Palmer and Van Rensburg had a much more tense encounter and the constant action kept us in a heightened state of vigilance as our sympathies shifted between the two characters.

Werner’s writing style is natural and relaxed and his plotting is complex and clever without becoming confusing. I was genuinely impressed with the intricacy that arose so organically from the dialogue and kept you guessing right up to the conclusion. Even the farcical situations and coincidental revelations never felt contrived or forced.

The simple, open sets provided just enough context for the environment without being abstract or distracting and Frans Zungeze’s lighting design was beautifully effective. The subtle variations that faded unobtrusively in and out enhanced the emotional depth of the scenes.

All four characters resonated well with the audience, fostering a genuine rapport and eliciting real warmth in the reactions, which themselves ranged from guffaws and giggles to gasps and grils. We were wholly drawn into the worlds of the plays and the lives of the characters.

As a double bill, these two stories are entertaining and thought-provoking theatre. The writing is strong and the characters competently and sympathetically acted. Held together by seamless production elements, they produce a rich, rewarding experience.

“Meeting Murphy” and “Spanish Steps” run at the Masque Theatre from 8 April to 18 April at the Masque Theatre in Muizenberg. Tickets are R180 per show via Quicket or contact the Masque box office for a discounted ticket of R300 for both shows on one night.

Photo credit: Mark Wessels/James Hagan

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