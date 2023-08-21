Interview: Lana English of A MUSCIAL DELIGHT at The Wave Theatre Talks Shows, Ships and Shores.

She is back! The phenomenal Lana English, the unforgettable Christine in PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, who has a considerable number of years graced the international waters, has decided to anchor in Cape Town. Her new show A MUSICAL DELIGHT hits the Wave Theater on 26 and 27 August. Below, Lana talks about her exciting new show, what she’s been up to over the last few years, and who will be joining her onstage.

BWW: Let’s start off with – What can audience members expect from this show?

Lana English: There are a few surprises, new faces and voices, girlhood memories, the wooing process of yesteryear and an appreciation of collective years of experience from each and every artist. The result, is a rewarding piece of melodic tapestry that has a special meaning for each audience member.

BWW: How long have you been back in Cape Town and is it a permanent return?

LE: I returned to Cape Town middle March 2023 after a six-month contract on the MSC Sinfonia. My intention is to stay home now. I have been entertaining guests on the Liners for 15 years and feel it’s time to come back home and continue doing what I love.

BWW: Where were you before coming back to Cape Town – tell us about your sojourns overseas?

LE: I have been fortunate to travel to so many countries across the world through my singing and working on board the MSC cruise liners as part of the Entertainment Department. Over the years I have worked my way to many positions within the Department and even though I did not always perform, my job always took me to some of the most amazing destinations. I was fortunate to travel all over Europe, the UK, the Caribbean through Africa, and Norway Scotland, and been privileged to live my dream of travelling and doing what I love!

BWW: Have you found that since COVID, the performing arts is back on track or not yet? What have you been up to since the end of the plague?

LE: The industry took a huge knock during the pandemic like so many others, and now I do see that, slowly, we are returning to the stage and our audiences are once again taking the time to come out to enjoy being social, and artists are so happy to be able to do what they love and what they know, and for some, what they need to do to survive. For many this is their income and their livelihood, so it is good to see the turnaround again. During June 2021, after being home and in Lockdown for 14 months I was contracted to go back to the ship to prepare the MSC Splendida for re-opening till end of September 2021 after which I was then sent to MSC Orchestra and spent the season in South African Season after COVID, as we all started resurfacing and re-adjusting to the new normal after not being able to socialise and entertain for so long.

BWW: Do you have a favourite genre in terms of your own performance?

LE: Musicals and opera are my favourites as they fall easier in my voice range, however I also love sacred classics as this is the music I grew up with in church and the choirs and still perform today at weddings, funeral /church services and concerts.

BWW: What is your favourite production?

LE: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA. Music in general is so amazing and feeds the soul, and whenever I hear some good music played I am always inspired by the sheer talent of the composers…so too many to mention!

BWW: Tell us about some of the guests who will be part of your show.

LE: I am blessed to have Sian Croome, a beautiful soprano voice, well-known for her performances and lead roles in Guilbert & Sullivan Productions and who I had the privilege of working with on a production – THE SEVEN DEADLY DIVAS – two years ago. After the pandemic we all hungered to return to the stage and I invited her to join me on stage. We both have a mutual friend who is my manager, Nawaal Howa, who also graced the Cape Town performance stages and knew Sian very well; it was easy to decide who I would love to share some of the most beautiful musicals and light opera selection with.

I am also pleased to say that with music friendships last a long time, and for more than 20 years I have known Faried Swarts, whom I had the pleasure of meeting and performing with, thanks to the late Alvon Colliso. Faried and I often performed duets and he always inspired me to sing new songs from various musical productions. Faried is a very talented and versatile singer, who is also a very good entertainer and is loved by many for his often-comic renditions of songs and some razzle dazzle!

Also joining me will be my brother, Victor Siljeur, who has been performing with me for many years. We recently celebrated 25 years of performing together. Victor is a tenor/baritone and joins me often with opera and musical duets as well as some contemporary classics. He is known for his charming velvet voice and also a beautiful solo voice. We have recorded two albums together as well as written a song, “This is me”, in collaboration with our songwriter friend Clive Ridgeway.

My final and a highlighted guest performer for me is the inclusion of a wonderful Jazz singer, Leslie Kleinsmith, who I reconnected with recently when he performed on board the MSC Sinfonia. The good ole classics that had me, as a young kid, glued to the radio was real and I could not exclude this great talent from the show. Leslie, also a fellow seafarer, had entertained crowd on cruise liners for many years and now he too is back performing in and around Cape Town, and his jazz and classic songs will live with us forever.

BWW: Who should come to see your show?

LE: This show is aptly named A MUSICAL DELIGHT and music lovers will be entertained with a dynamic variety. Anyone looking to enjoy an evening of good music performed by world-class singers are welcome to come and enjoy a delightful selection and the Wave Theatre is a beautiful quaint venue, with so much character, where patrons can enjoy the bar and restaurant service they offer at the venue.

Added to this is a valued and beautiful jewelry exhibition by a young upcoming, extremely talented and dynamic Micaela Siljeur (my niece) who will showcase her designer selection named Gamboge Handmade Jewelry.

BWW: Describe your show in three words.

LE: Nostalgic, endearing, entertainment!

A MUSICAL DELIGHT runs on 26 August at 19:00 and 27 August at 16:00. Tickets cost R150 and are available at www.catchthewave.co.za .