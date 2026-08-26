Cape Town City Ballet Will Perform COPPÉLIA Youth Production at The Joseph Stone Auditorium In Athlone
Shaun Ntshangana, Alexia Munn and Bethany Reynders lead a cast making their debuts with the company.
Cape Town City Ballet will present a special abridged version of Coppélia at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone on 19 September 2026. Based on Enrico Cecchetti's original choreography, the production includes additional scenes created by former CAPAB Ballet dancers Nicolette Loxton and Mervyn Williams. As part of CTCB's youth development initiatives, CTCB has invited 40 dancers from the Eoan Group and Dance for All to perform alongside the company, enabling these promising youngsters the chance to perform onstage, grow their skill and technique and share their love of ballet.
The Coppélia story follows Swanhilda as she discovers that her fiancé Franz is smitten with a life-like wooden doll made by the mysterious Dr Coppélius. Shenanigans follow with plenty of humour, romance and antics, making this is a wonderfully fun show for people of all ages.
Coppélia also features a number of exciting CTCB debuts by Shaun Ntshangana as Dr Coppelius; Alexia Munn and Bethany Reynders as Swanhilda; Luke Wragg and Fanelo Ndweni as Franz and Sinethemba Wisani as Dawn. Narration is by CTCB's Elvis Mcebisi Nonjeke.
Tickets for this charming, family-friendly production on Saturday 19 September at 12pm and 3pm cost R50 per person through Webtickets.
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