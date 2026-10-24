Agressivo Nyandoro To Perform At Espace Village Chez Ntemba

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The Congolese musician is scheduled to perform on October 31, 2026, as he brings his music from Lubumbashi to the Democratic Republic of the Congo's capital.

Congolese musician Agressivo Nyandoro is scheduled to perform live at Espace Village Chez Ntemba in Kinshasa on Saturday, October 31, 2026. The concert will take place at the venue located at No. 10 Avenue du Port, near the Rond-point Forescom.

Known as 'IPMAN,' Nyandoro has built his musical career in Lubumbashi and the wider Grand Katanga region. His upcoming performance in Kinshasa marks another opportunity to bring his repertoire to audiences in a different part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Nyandoro began his musical journey in 2009, initially learning to play the guitar before moving toward recording and releasing his own material. His music draws on Congolese musical traditions while incorporating elements of contemporary urban music. His repertoire includes songs such as 'Bana Ulizaka,' 'Zaina' and 'Ana Tshelewa.'

His work has also included collaborations with Congolese artists Celeo Scram and Jaysix Abdallah. These collaborations feature in the broader musical journey surrounding his EP Déterminé, which includes the tracks 'Libanda' and 'Déterminé.'

Beyond his recorded work, the Kinshasa concert comes as Nyandoro continues to develop his artistic direction and prepare new music. He is currently working toward another EP, planned for release in 2027, as he looks to expand his audience beyond his established base in southeastern Congo.

The October 31 performance will place his music before Kinshasa audiences in a live setting, bringing together material from his existing repertoire and his experience as a performer. Agressivo Nyandoro will perform at Espace Village Chez Ntemba, No. 10 Avenue du Port, near Rond-point Forescom, in Kinshasa.

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