AFRISNAAKS! Will Come to the Baxter Theatre This April

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Wayne McKay's AfriSnaaks invites audiences to embrace their love for authentic Afrikaans humour when the show takes to the stage at the Masambe Theatre at the Baxter Theatre from 1-4 April.

With performances at 19:30 pm and a special Saturday matinee at 14:30, this 70-minute, no-interval show promises non-stop laughter. Please note the production carries an age restriction of No under 18s and is performed in English and Afrikaans, reflecting the rich linguistic tapestry of South African life.

After enjoying short, sold-out stints, AfriSnaaks! Finally lands at the iconic Baxter Theatre - and this time, it's bigger, sharper and newly revamped. The updated production incorporates fresh material from Wayne McKay, offering audiences an evolved, high-energy set that digs even deeper into the delightful absurdities of everyday life.

At its heart, AfriSnaaks! Is a love letter to the Cape Flats: a place where humour is survival, storytelling is currency, and every family gathering is a live comedy show waiting to happen. From the quirks of aunties and uncles to the unmistakable cadence of community characters, Wayne paints a vivid, linguistically charged mosaic of South African society.

"This show is deeply personal," says McKay. "It's rooted in where I come from (the Cape Flats) and the people who shaped my sense of humour. The way we speak, the way we exaggerate, the way we survive through laughter... that's what AfriSnaaks! celebrates."

McKay is no stranger to commanding a stage. A seasoned radio presenter, MC and stand-up comedian, he has built a reputation for quick wit, razor-sharp observations and an ability to connect effortlessly with diverse audiences. His comedic style blends cultural commentary with relatable storytelling, delivered with the rhythm and flavour that make Afrikaans humour so uniquely powerful.

For McKay, bringing AfriSnaaks! to the Baxter marks a significant milestone in his journey.

"The Baxter is iconic. As a Cape Town creative, performing here is special. It's a space where so many incredible stories have been told. To bring AfriSnaaks! to this stage feels like a full-circle moment," he shares. Now, to showcase the fully realised, revamped production at the Baxter is something I'm truly proud of."

Audiences can expect a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud experience that shifts seamlessly between English and Afrikaans, reflecting the authentic code-switching that defines many South African communities. The show doesn't simply rely on punchlines: it builds worlds, introduces characters and taps into shared memories.

"You can expect to see yourself somewhere in this show," McKay laughs. "Whether it's your ouma, your neighbour, your school friend or even yourself, there's a piece of all of us in these stories."

More than just entertainment, AfriSnaaks! is about cultural pride. It challenges outdated perceptions about Afrikaans humour and reclaims it as vibrant, inclusive and contemporary.

"For me, it's important to share this comedy on stage because it validates our stories," says McKay. "Growing up, I didn't always see our kind of humour represented in mainstream spaces. AfriSnaaks! says our voices matter. Our accents matter. Our experiences matter. And they deserve to be heard - and laughed with."

The revamped production introduces new material that reflects current social dynamics, generational shifts and the ever-evolving South African identity. McKay's observational style tackles everything from family politics to social media culture, all filtered through a distinctly local lens.

"There's new work in this version that I'm very excited about," he adds. "Comedy grows as you grow. The country changes, we change, and the material evolves with it. This run at the Baxter feels like the right time to present the show in its strongest form yet."

Presented by Vulture Productions in association with Wayne McKay's AfriSnaaks!, the limited four-day run is expected to draw comedy lovers from across the city and beyond. With its blend of sharp satire, nostalgic storytelling and culturally resonant humour, the production promises an unforgettable theatrical experience.