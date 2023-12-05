Washington Pavilion Celebrates Milestone With Disney's ALADDIN

The Broadway run of eight performances saw 85 percent of all available seats sold and generated more than $1 million in revenue.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

The Washington Pavilion is celebrating a historic milestone in its 25-year history, as the recent production of Disney's ALADDIN shattered all previous records for ticket sales, making it the highest-grossing event to date. The Broadway run of eight performances saw 85 percent of all available seats sold and generated more than $1 million in revenue.

“We continue to be both humbled and honored by the support of this community and the entire region. The record-breaking success of Disney's ALADDIN is just the latest example of this,” says Darrin Smith, President and CEO of Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “This achievement is a testament to not only the incredibly talented cast and the dedication of our staff, but also the unwavering support from our community and surrounding region. They've truly embraced Broadway like never before with this production, and it has been incredible to witness!”

The enchanting magic carpet ride of Disney's ALADDIN took patrons on an extraordinary journey, captivating audiences of all ages with its dazzling performances, spectacular set design and timeless magic of the beloved story. The unprecedented success of the production has propelled the Washington Pavilion to new heights, marking a significant achievement for our region's cultural hub.

Previous Top Performing Shows:

While reflecting on the Washington Pavilion's history, the success of Disney's ALADDIN is particularly noteworthy. However, the facility is no stranger to hosting top-performing shows that have left a lasting mark on the community. Here are the Washington Pavilion's all-time top five performing shows:

  1. Disney's ALADDIN (2023)
  2. JERSEY BOYS (2014)
  3. THE BOOK OF MORMON (2017)
  4. LES MISÉRABLES (2019)
  5. BEETLEJUICE (2023)

Incredible shows remain in the 2023-24 Pavilion Performance Season, and you still have time to secure a four-show mini subscription to enjoy the best pricing and exclusive benefits. To learn more about show subscriptions or to purchase tickets to upcoming shows, visit WashingtonPavilion.org.

About Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. (WPMI)

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org.


