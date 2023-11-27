Visual Arts Center In The Washington Pavilion to Host Winter Art Collective Event This Weekend

The Visual Arts Center in the Washington Pavilion has partnered with Art Collective Sioux Falls to host the bi-annual Art Collective event on Friday, December 1, and Saturday, December 2, from 1–9 p.m. This is one of the largest gatherings of local artists in Sioux Falls, and admission to the Visual Arts Center is free during the event.

“This special winter showcase will feature an abundance of new and returning artists presenting their distinctive creations, which will also be available for purchase,” says Jana Anderson, Lead Curator of the Visual Arts Center. “This makes it a perfect opportunity for visitors to find one-of-a-kind gifts just before the holiday and support local artistry!”

The event will include a full bar to enjoy cocktails while meeting artists and also a $1 raffle for pieces by the artists, including prints, originals and more.

Check out these new exhibits in the Visual Arts Center today:

Dot Matrix | Jerstad Gallery | Now – Jan. 14, 2024

Mainly working with pen and ink on paper, artist Vincent Gormley utilizes a “stippling” technique where the overall image is composed of numerous small dots. As these meticulous marks accumulate, gradations, shapes and designs begin to form. Within the abstractions, visual references to the universe and sacred geometry are revealed allowing the viewer to get lost in the intersecting designs.

Woven | Everist Gallery | Now – Jan. 28, 2024

Included in this exhibition are examples of a wide range of printmaking techniques including Mezzotint, Relief Engraving, Woodcut, Linocut and Lithography. Artists Lindsay Twa and Chad Nelson have co-created this exhibition with individual works of art that speak to their unique journeys of self-discovery through struggle and life changes.

From Nothing to Everything, and All the In-Betweens | Everist Gallery | Now – Feb. 1, 2024

The Visual Arts Center Permanent Collection works selected for this exhibition explore abstraction from the lens of regional artists and International Artists alike. The artists encourage the viewer to interpret and derive meaning from the artwork on a more subjective level as opposed to providing a clear and identifiable depiction of specific objects or scenes.

Style and Stigma | Contemporary Gallery | Now – April 21, 2024

Style and Stigma brings together the floral and figurative paintings of Geneva Costa and Anna Youngers. This grouping of works draws on methods of traditional realism to create a dialogue between the real and the ideal. Exploring their work together invites the intersection of contemporary commentary and timeless beauty while offering a fresh perspective on the power of realism in contemporary art.

The Washington Pavilion Visual Arts Center, accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, is dedicated to building, preserving and conserving its collections for both South Dakotans and worldwide audiences. It is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and on Sunday from noon–5 p.m.

For additional information on each exhibition or to reserve your museum admission online, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org/Art.

About Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. (WPMI)

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org.