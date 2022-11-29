Visual Arts Center Hosts Art Collective Event This Weekend

The Visual Arts Center in the Washington Pavilion has partnered with Art Collective Sioux Falls to host one of the largest gatherings of local artists in the Sioux Falls area. Join on Friday, December 2, from 4-10 p.m. and Saturday, December 3, from 3-10 p.m. to support local artists.

"We are excited to host the Art Collective event this weekend and shine the spotlight on the talented artists making beautiful things in our community," says Brandon Hanson, Director of Museums for the Washington Pavilion. "We hope this event also brings some people through our doors who maybe have never set foot inside our galleries, so they come back and see us again in the future."

The show will feature local artists of all ages and is free to attend. There will be a full bar to enjoy cocktails while meeting artists and also a $1 raffle for pieces from the artists, including prints, originals and more.

The Everist and Contemporary Galleries, including the "Guild Hall: An Adventure in the Arts" exhibit, will be available. However, the other six exhibits will be temporary uninstalled to accommodate for this event. Admission to the Visual Arts Center is free during this time.

Check out these new exhibits in the Visual Arts Center today:

wa sa wak pa'la: Works from USD Faculty | University Gallery | Now - Dec. 31, 2022

The binding element of the works in this exhibition is the relationship between the geography of the city of Vermillion and the campus and Art Department of the University of South Dakota. The complex medium and design of the works are a demonstration of human diversity in visual communication and a reflection of the influence of land, time and place.

Everything Is Ordinary | Contemporary Gallery | Now - Jan. 22, 2023

Born and raised in South Dakota, Mark Stemwedel's paintings are inspired and informed by the everyday world around him. The paintings depict the familiar views of the everyday, capturing little aesthetic moments in the mundane. His work has been exhibited extensively within the region, and he continues to expand his reach to a broader audience.

Everything Was Beautiful | Shultz Gallery | Now - Jan. 31, 2023

Artist Emilia Van Ert loves flowers and paints them in oil, creating hyper-realistic images on canvas. The variety, shapes and colors of flowers are exciting to her, and she adds dewdrops to provide even more detail and depth. She admires the work of the old masters from the Renaissance time period and that inspiration shows in her beautiful still life paintings.

Travel | Entrance Gallery | Now - Feb. 25, 2023

Byron Banasiak is a photographer and filmmaker from Vermillion, S.D., who currently works for the South Dakota Department of Tourism. Through his travel photographs we see a journey of self-discovery develop through experience. This exhibit explores the beauty of differing lands and demonstrates the nature of discovery.

Waiting for the Muse: A Carl Grupp Retrospective | Bates Trimble Gallery | Now - May 1, 2023

Carl Grupp found a muse in the stories of his everyday life. He once said, "Much of my work has to do with telling stories, whether it be through my artwork or my teaching. I enjoy attempting to imply a story or to make people wonder and think." Through traditional genres of self-portraiture, landscape and still life, Grupp found his own surrealist and personal style of image making over the course of his professional art career. A truly unique and prolific artist, this exhibition presents a small selection of Grupp's larger body of work.

Coming soon to the Visual Arts Center:

TOPO | Jerstad Gallery | Dec. 5, 2022 - April 23, 2023

Artist Quintin Owens reflects on Black Hills landmarks Look Out Mountain, Crow Peak, Spearfish Mountain, Bear Butte and Terry Peak as objects of wonder. Each location is represented by its seven highest topographic lines utilizing topographical contour maps and satellite elevation. By turning to the language of maps and data to create form, he joins a long history of constructing and distorting place and scale.

Don't forget about "Guild Hall: An Adventure in the Arts"!

The Everist Gallery currently features more than 70 original works by 50 of the country's most celebrated artists including Andy Warhol, Jackson Pollock, Willem De Kooning, Roy Lichtenstein, Thomas Moran and more.

For additional information on each exhibition or to reserve your museum admission online, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org/Art.

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org.