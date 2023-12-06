The Washington Pavilion to Present A CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES CHRISTMAS

The show is a hilarious and touching appreciation of the women who work in the church basement kitchen, but this time it’s centered around the holiday season.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

The Washington Pavilion will host the sequel musical comedy Away in the Basement: A CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES CHRISTMAS on Saturday, December 23, at 2 p.m. The show is a hilarious and touching appreciation of the women who work in the church basement kitchen, but this time it’s centered around the holiday season.

 

A CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES CHRISTMAS takes us back to 1959 and the day of the Sunday School Christmas Program. The women, in their witty and down-to-earth style, are creating their own memories from Christmases past and present. Content to do things the way they have always been done yet pondering innovative ideas, the reality of everyday life hits home as they plan the Sunday School Christmas Program. Little do they know the surprises that await them. With their hilarious antics and subtle charm, the ladies are once again called upon to step in and save the day!

 

“We are thrilled to announce the return of CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES with another hilarious performance, just in time for Christmas,” says Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “It’s the perfect opportunity for families to get out of the house for a fun show and create a wonderful holiday memory.”

 

Twenty years ago, North Dakota native Janet Letnes Martin and Minnesotan Suzann Nelson, the creators and writers of the award-winning book “Growing Up Lutheran” and 10 other Scandinavian-American heart-warming humor books, teamed up with Twin Cities-based production company Troupe America, Inc. and its Executive Producer Curt Wollan to turn their writings into a new musical comedy entitled CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES. Wollan had wanted to create a show that celebrated the under-appreciated, hard-working, dedicated ladies who tirelessly worked in the church kitchen, and Martin and Nelson had written stories that were ripe for the stage.

 

The original production of CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES opened at the Plymouth Playhouse in Minneapolis, and the 20th anniversary national tour is choreographed by Wendy Short Hays with set design and lighting design by Scott Herbst, costume design by Katrina Benedict and musical direction by Dennis Curley.

 

Give the gift of experience this holiday season! Tickets are still available and would make an amazing early Christmas present for the whole family. To purchase tickets, go to WashingtonPavilion.org or visit the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.

 

About Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. (WPMI)

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration, arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit Click Here.


 


