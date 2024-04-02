The Premiere Playhouse Opens Submissions For 2024-2025 The Premiere Premieres Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Managing Artistic Director of The Premiere Playhouse (TPP) in Sioux Falls, Oliver Mayes, has announced the opening of submissions for TPP's 2025 production of The Premiere Premieres. Launched in 2021, this new play development program works to give playwrights in Sioux Falls and the surrounding areas a platform for their original work in a full production setting, as a part of TPP's educational season, while simultaneously providing them with a laboratory space to further develop their work through collaborative programming with other local artists. The selection process for The Premiere Premieres consists of a blind submissions review, an adjudicated festival of staged readings for semi-finalists, and a full production for the two finalists of the 2024-2025 program. This season's plays were Leigh Spencer's Comfortably Single and Richard W. Swanson's Hearing, both of which debuted in the Orpheum Theater from February 15th-18th of 2024.

"We are thrilled to continue promoting the development of new plays in the Sioux Empire", Mayes states. "This program has become very important to our organization as we have seen the immense positive impact it has made on our community of artists and patrons. Voices are being heard, stories are being told, education is being embraced, and conversations are happening. It is an exciting inception to witness and guide."

Submissions opened today and will remain open through July 1st, 2024 at 11:59pm. To submit, playwrights should email their script to newplays@thepremiereplayhouse.com with the subject line "Premiere Premieres 2025 Submission" and their script attached in two versions: One with a title page and contact information, and one without a title page or any information containing the playwright's name, etc. Plays must be new compositions and/or not have been performed in a public setting, including staged readings. TPP is open to plays or plays with music, but they are not currently seeking musicals for this program. The ideal length of a piece for this program falls within a 50 to 80 minute time frame. Playwrights must be based within a 100 mile radius of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Submissions are open to those ages 14 and above. Questions about the program and submissions can be directed to newplays@thepremiereplayhouse.com. A free workshop for aspiring playwrights taught by esteemed playwright-theatre artist, Dr. Joe Stollenwerk, and hosted by The Premiere Playhouse Education will take place on Saturday, June 1st from 1:00-4:00pm. Details and registration are currently open to the public and available here.

Tickets to The Premiere Playhouse's 2025 production of The Premiere Premieres are already available, as well as subscriptions to their entire Season 22 Education productions. Performances of The Premiere Premieres 2025 are February 13th-15th at 7:00pm and 16th at 2:00pm. Check out the details and purchase your subscriptions or tickets here. The Festival of New Plays, a showcase and feedback session for the semi-finalists, will take place all day on Saturday, September 7th, 2024. This event is open to the public, free of charge, and more details will be announced by The Premiere Playhouse at a later date.