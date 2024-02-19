The Premiere Playhouse Announces THE WIZARD OF OZ And More For Season 22 Education Productions

The Premiere Playhouse's Education department recently launched camp registrations and performance subscriptions for their Season 22 Education productions.

This summer they will produce A Year With Frog and Toad KIDS with performers ages 6-10, James and the Giant Peach JR. with performers ages 11-14, and their annual Penguin Project production will be The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition with performers ages 10-25 of all abilities.

In addition to these youth-centered performances, at their February 2024 performances of The Premiere Premieres - where they debut the work of local writers - TPP announced that they will continue the new play development program through their Education department's programmatic and performance lineup, which will culminate in performances February of 2025. All of these programs will take place at the Orpheum Theater Center.

Opening the 2024 summer performances, A Year With Frog and Toad KIDS runs July 26th at 7:00pm and July 27th at 2:00pm. The camp for children ages 6-10 runs Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 12:00pm beginning July 15th. This whimsical show follows two great friends - the cheerful, popular Frog, and the rather grumpy Toad - through four fun filled seasons. Throughout the year, two best friends celebrate and rejoice in the differences that make them unique and special.

Second in the summer lineup is James and the Giant Peach JR. which runs August 2nd at 7:00pm and August 3rd at 2:00pm and 7:00pm. The camps for theatre students of ages 11-14 runs Monday through Friday from 1:00pm to 5:00pm beginning July 22nd. When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that grows a tremendous peach, rolls into the ocean and launches a journey of enormous proportions. James befriends a collection of singing insects that ride the giant piece of fruit across the ocean, facing hunger, sharks and plenty of disagreements along the way.

Closing out the 2024 summer performances will be TPP's Penguin Project production The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition, running August 15th, 16th and 17th at 7:00pm and August 18th at 2:00pm.

Join Dorothy & Toto as they "Follow the Yellow Brick Road" through the Land of Oz, determined to reach the Emerald City in order to get home. Along the way Dorothy befriends a few unique characters and their journey to happiness - and self-awareness - is a glowing testament to friendship, understanding and hope in a world filled with both beauty and ugliness. Through a partnership with the national Penguin Project, TPP's Education department offers an all-abilities performance program that begins May 7th and culminates in the performance of this stage musical in mid-August.

TPP will open submissions for Season 22's The Premiere Premieres on April 1st, 2024. On June 4th, they will host a Playwriting workshop for all ages, levels and stages of progress. Submissions will be open through July 1st, then a blind review process will take place to determine the semi-finalists for the Festival of New Plays to take place on September 7th, 2024. Once the two finalist plays are selected by the panel of adjudicators at the festival, the playwrights may resume minimal edits as TPP's team carries on with the design, casting and rehearsal processes, in collaboration with the playwrights. Sioux Falls audiences will get to see the results of the year's work when the plays debut on February 13th, 14th and 15th at 7:00pm and February 16th at 2:00pm of 2025.

TPP's Managing Artistic Director, Oliver Mayes, states his excitement for the recent announcements: "We are thrilled to continue bringing education to the forefront of what we do and to share the advanced creativity of our community's youth and emerging artists with audiences at an accessible rate. I hope that folks take advantage of the opportunity to register their child in one of our inclusive musical theatre programs or to buy a seat, maybe even donate to our scholarship fund, in support of the creative expression of today's growing artists."

Tickets and More Information

Season 22 Education Subscriptions, referred to by TPP as "Student at Heart", are just $60 before taxes/fees for a seat to all four productions. Educational theatre fans can view the details and purchase their tickets here. Details and registration for TPP Education's camps and programs can be found here.

A Year With Frog and Toad KIDS and James and the Giant Peach JR. are tuition-based programs with limited scholarships available by application. The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition is a free program thanks to the support of donors and volunteers who make the program possible.

Details and registration for TPP's upcoming Playwriting workshop will open in March and will be available here. Questions about TPP's education programming can be directed to education@thepremiereplayhouse.com. Individuals and businesses looking to make a tax-deductible donation to TPP's educational program's scholarship program should contact info@thepremiereplayhouse.com.

The Premiere Playhouse is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, community-based theatre and education organization in residence at the Orpheum Theater Center of downtown Sioux Falls, South Dakota.