THAT GOLDEN GIRLS SHOW! â€“ A PUPPET PARODY is Coming to the Orpheum Theater Center

Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down when you purchase tickets for THAT GOLDEN GIRLS SHOW, a brand-new show that parodies classic Golden Girls moments - with puppets!

The Orpheum Theater Center will host four performances of THAT GOLDEN GIRLS SHOW! - A PUPPET PARODY January 21-23, 2022. Devoted fans will fondly remember our four girls from Miami, and for the first-timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of that television series. From Sophia's get-rich-quick schemes to Rose's tales from St. Olaf, Blanche's insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth, and Dorothy's daily struggle to make sense of her life, it all will have you rolling on the floor laughing.

"What a fun reimagining of such a classic television comedy. We're delighted to bring this unique and hilarious show to Sioux Falls and pay tribute to the power of true friendship," says Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances and Events for Washington Pavilion Management Inc.

This show is the perfect way to celebrate the life of the recently lost but never forgotten Betty White, who played Rose on the Emmy-award-winning series. Buy tickets for yourself and a friend, to thank them for being a pal and a confidant.

For a limited time, tickets are available for only $25 each! To purchase tickets at the reduced price, go to siouxfallsorpheum.com and add the promotional code ROSE before you check out, visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Avenue or call 605-367-6000.

About the Orpheum Theater Center

The Orpheum Theater Center in downtown Sioux Falls features three distinct spaces:

686-seat Historic Orpheum Theater, built in 1913

Anne Zabel Studio Theater with room for up to 250 people

The three spaces are all connected by a large lobby and concessions area, and the building also boasts an outdoor patio area. The center hosts plays, concerts, dance and other forms of entertainment throughout the year. It is also a venue for weddings, meetings, banquets, conferences, trade shows and much more. The Orpheum Theater was listed on the national register of historic places in 1983. These historical plaques were created in honor of the centennial celebration of the Orpheum Theater.

On July 1, 2019, Washington Pavilion Management Inc. took over operations for the Orpheum Theater Center, both in managing the facility and ticketing events.