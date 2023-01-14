Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: ON YOUR FEET! at Washington Pavilion

Review: ON YOUR FEET! at Washington Pavilion

The tour plays Washington Pavilion through January 14th.

Jan. 14, 2023  

The touring company performing ON YOUR FEET! at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls, will make your blood flow a bit warmer with it's absolutely "world class" band full of musicians that project latin power with bold brass and staccato & percussive sounds and rhythms of The Miami Sound Machine, a latin group that made 80's dance music immortal. It's pure pleasure for an audience to experience such expertise and passion in musicianship in a touring musical company.

The cast of principal players of Gloria and Emilio Estefan and their various family and business associates is a strong mix of talent and charisma on stage. The duet between Gaby Albo as Gloria and Samuel Garnica as a suave and passionate Emilio in "I See You Smile" is a soulful and heartfelt love song. You will love the characters of Gloria's family, portrayed masterfully by Francisca Tapia, Adriel Orlando Garcia, Adela Romero, and Lauren Danielle Horgan. Their characterizations of the passionate and loving, if sometimes emotionally explosive advocates of Gloria and her career are presented with authenticity and finesse. Each actor embodies vocal prowess and physical ability to create the visual excitement in the latin movements.

The supporting cast of this production is beautifully cast with dancers and vocalists of superb abilities. There are many times the audience has a taste of their beautiful voices in some of the musical's expositional songs; most notably portraying the emotions of fans that write to Gloria of their love and admiration after her life-altering accident on a tour bus.

The technical aspects of the scenic and lighting designs in this touring show are visually interesting and create a beautiful flow to an already lovely ensemble piece. Choreography and costume designs are visually exciting and there will most certainly be some "chair dancing" in the audience as the cast moves into the house on one of the livelier and familiar dance numbers.

This band is HOT and the music will take you back to a time when it felt like the latin rhythms and melodies were part of your own personal origin story.

ON YOUR FEET! is most certainly "family friendly" and quite possibly an inspiration story for aspiring performers. Tickets are available for Saturday matinee at 2 and evening performance at 7:30 on Saturday the 14th. Get on your feet this January weekend and take someone you love to see this electrically energetic production.





Related Stories
ON YOUR FEET! National Tour is Coming to the Washington Pavilion in January Photo
ON YOUR FEET! National Tour is Coming to the Washington Pavilion in January
ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN will make its Sioux Falls debut on the Mary W. Sommervold Hall stage January 13–14, 2023.
ON YOUR FEET! National Tour Comes To Fort Wayne Next Month Photo
ON YOUR FEET! National Tour Comes To Fort Wayne Next Month
The brand new non-Equity national tour of the Broadway smash hit ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN will come to Fort Wayne next month on January 24th.
Review: Chilean Artist, FRAN TAPIA as Gloria Fajardo on The 2nd Broadway National Tour of Photo
Review: Chilean Artist, FRAN TAPIA as Gloria Fajardo on The 2nd Broadway National Tour of ON YOUR FEET!
'This highly personal story would be nothing without a deep connection to family. Francisca Tapia's (Gloria Fajardo) voice was phenomenal but her acting was so realistic she moved the audience from being slightly annoyed with her to being frustrated when Gloria refuses to speak to her daughter, and finally to empathizing with her as she worries about her daughter's life. She did a magnificent job at being a stubborn, misunderstood, mother. When it is finally revealed that she had given up on her own dreams for the sake of her family the audience was so endeared by her acting they couldn't help but have a change of heart.' BWW.
Interview: Gaby Albo of ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN at National Photo
Interview: Gaby Albo of ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN at National Tour
After seeing the wonderful touring production of On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio we had the chance to sit down with the phenomenal Gaby Albo who plays Gloria in the National Tour to learn a little bit about her journey in theatre up to this point and the importance of this story.

From This Author - Sonja Niles

Sonja Niles has 40 plus years in theatre performance and directing and has been a guest director throughout South Dakota and Montana. Sonja has performed in community theatres in Aberdeen, Watertow... (read more about this author)


Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Premiere PlayhouseReview: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Premiere Playhouse
December 18, 2022

What did our critic think of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Premiere Playhouse?
Review: LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL at Washington PavilionReview: LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL at Washington Pavilion
November 16, 2022

LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL is an adaptation of the cult classic movie of 2001 and is jam-packed with energy and at the very least, will be a great way to spend a couple of hours on a cold night in November in Sioux Falls. At its deepest levels, it will give you reasons to reflect on themes that are all too often humanly common, but presented most enjoyably in a campy production in the Washington Pavilion Performance Series.
Review: BUDDY - THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY at Washington PavilionReview: BUDDY - THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY at Washington Pavilion
November 3, 2022

The touring company BUDDY - THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY is flush with musical talent. Every performer is an actor and a musician. We are introduced to a 19 year old Buddy Holly and his bandmates/friends as they start to introduce their 'own kind of music' which happens to be rock and roll, on a country radio station program in Lubbock, Texas. Therein lies the first big conflict of the Buddy Holly Story to overcome.
Review: THE BOOK OF MORMON at Washington PavilionReview: THE BOOK OF MORMON at Washington Pavilion
October 22, 2022

Sioux Falls audiences have a rare opportunity to experience the sheer magnitude of the 'WOW Factor' this weekend with a touring production of THE BOOK OF MORMON at the Washington Pavilion. Every detail from a beautiful and super-efficient functioning set design, to some magical lighting designs and special effects of this production are some of the best this reviewer has seen in any Broadway touring company production.
Interview: Sam McLellan of THE BOOK OF MORMON at Washington PavilionInterview: Sam McLellan of THE BOOK OF MORMON at Washington Pavilion
October 21, 2022

It was a pleasure to hear the pure excitement and energy in Sam McLellan's voice as I spoke with him by phone today. The cast and crew are just rolling into Sioux Falls to bring THE BOOK OF MORMON to the audiences at the Washington Pavilion, and Sam took a few minutes to visit with me. Sam is a graduate of University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point and does have a little experience with the missionary life, in that he spent 15 years of his life in Mexico with his missionary parents ( they're not Mormon though). I wondered how that experience might inform his performance as Elder Price in this production, but he indicated that it really informs his performance only in that it informs his own person and character in real life. He indicated having an awareness and respect for the work of missionaries in their attempts to educate and inform people who may be somewhat resistant to the message of the mission. So, that sounds like a job in 'sales' to me, and I know from whence I speak.
share