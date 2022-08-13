Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: ANNIE JR. at The Premiere Playhouse

Review: ANNIE JR. at The Premiere Playhouse

A Penguin Production running through August 14th.

Sioux Falls News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 11, 2022  

ANNIE JR. at The Premiere Playhouse is a production in conjunction with The Penguin Project, an initiative that started in Peoria, Illinois as a way to empower children with special needs through theatre. The artists involved with Annie Jr. in Friday evening's production were partnered with a mentor performer and the results of their efforts were glorious. The audience was filled with supportive, sometimes visibly ebullient family members who enthusiastically led the applause for this troupe of thespians at every interval of the production. The jubilant smiles of supporters in the audience were just as endearing to view as the performers on stage. A kiss blown to the audience from a cast member in response to some thundering applause was endearing. That is how the whole evening unfolded.

The set created for this production was appropriate with the stark contrasts between the orphanage and the Warbucks mansion. Kudos to the production team that created these scenic elements for an appreciative and talented group of performers.

From the opening moments of the show there was the electricity of excitement evident in the cast. They were a wonderful ensemble of players for this production. The musical numbers in the show were well rehearsed and nicely choreographed for the troupe. I found myself feeling a little "choked up" with the opening strains of MAYBE as Halle Bauman led the shows opening song with a sweet and lyrical voice, completely and confidently portraying the character of Annie.

Emmalyn Schrank, in her portrayal of the nasty, acid tongued Miss Hannigan was completely "on point" with her physical and vocal elements of character. She did a masterful job with her solo LITTLE GIRLS and was confident and committed in her vocals and dance moves throughout the production.

Nathan Mallard as Oliver Warbucks was a confident and imaginative character in this production. He had some really stellar comedic lines about democrats that were show stoppers and his ability to execute the physical and vocal heights of this character was evident. In his "bio" in the program notes he mentions his art being "from the heart and soul". I would have to agree with that. It was very obvious to all of the audience members how much you love being on the stage.

The character of Sandy (the dog) played by Moxie was adorable. A special note of appreciation here for the mentor Beckett Kustak, who worked with Annie in wrangling and helping the audience see the best sides of Sandy in her scenes on stage. Halle, Beckett and Moxie were a delightful team of performers on stage together.

There were lots of heartwarming moments in this production. The lows of a dire situation in the orphanage portrayed by a delightful group of artists who did a great job of making the audience feel their bonds of friendship in IT'S A HARD KNOCK LIFE. The highs in the camaraderie of the staff at the Warbucks mansion who did a great job in bringing out the highs of Annie's stay with them in I THINK I'M GONNA LIKE IT HERE. The highlight of the show for this reviewer, was the commitment to excellence and dedication in the number I DON'T NEED ANYTHING BUT YOU with Nathan Mallard and Halle Bauman.

A spontaneous standing ovation was the reward for the efforts of this cast and a beautiful moment to behold in live theatre. This was a labor of love, and an event with Premiere Playhouse programming you can enjoy with your family. You can see Annie Jr. on Saturday and Sunday at the Premiere Playhouse by calling the box office 605-367-6000.





From This Author - Sonja Niles

Sonja Niles has 40 plus years in theatre performance and directing and has been a guest director throughout South Dakota and Montana. Sonja has performed in community theatres in Aberdeen, Watertown,... (read more about this author)


Review: Broadway's ANASTASIA Delights at Washington Pavilion
June 18, 2022

Most of the fun in seeing a new Broadway musical is in anticipating the experience with no preconceived notions of how it will be produced. ANASTASIA at the Washington Pavilion certainly gave Sioux Falls audiences an opportunity to be surprised and delighted.
LIVE ON STAGE, SIOUX FALLS at Washington Pavilion
May 25, 2022

The most valuable membership to a concert series in Sioux Falls, South Dakota is LIVE ON STAGE. The quality and variety of performers is markedly superior. Experiencing a concert at Mary W. Sommervold Hall in the Washington Pavilion is pure pleasure for the audience. Upon arrival in downtown Sioux Falls concert-goers can find convenient parking for the event, handicap accessible entry to the hall, the most lovely concert hall in the entire region. All of these elements make the experience of a concert in the series 'first rate.' As a member you can choose your seats for the entire season at the time of reserving your membership.
BWW Review: CABARET at Orpheum Theater
May 13, 2022

The Premiere Playhouse production of CABARET is a mixed bag of incongruities. This is not just a story of debauchery in 1929 Berlin nightlife. It is also a political commentary of the early days of Nazi extremism that begin to wear away at the fiber of the country and the people of Germany. It is in the opening moments of this show, that the audience is put on a sort of visual warning that there will be scant few limits on the lengths this show will go to 'shock' the patrons.
BWW Review: THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME at USF - Jeschke Fine Arts
May 5, 2022

University of Sioux Falls' production of THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME is an adaptation by Simon Stephens of the 2003 Mark Haddon mystery novel of the same name. It is party mystery, and part visual glimpse inside the mind of the protagonist Christopher Boone.
BWW Review: COME FROM AWAY at Washington Pavilion
May 4, 2022

This show will make you laugh, cry and recognize the value of human connection. Don’t miss it.