Primus and Coheed and Cambria Come to Sioux Falls in July

Primus and Coheed and Cambria with special guest Guerilla Toss are coming to Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Wednesday, July 24, 2024! Tickets start at $34.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, February 23, at 10 a.m.

About Primus

“Tommy the Cat.” “John the Fisherman.” “Jerry Was A Race Car Driver.” “My Name is Mud.” “Wynona's Big Brown Beaver.” Yessiree, Primus is responsible for some of the most cutting edge and original rock music of the 1990's. And now, the definitive Primus line-up – singer/bassist Les Claypool, guitarist Larry LaLonde, and drummer Tim Alexander – is back together and planning on getting the worldwide masses bobbing up and down in unison once more.

Although originally formed in 1984, it was not until shortly before the end of the decade that the aforementioned classic line-up was solidified. With most hard rock/heavy metal acts at the time either neatly falling into either “thrash” or “glam” categories, Primus joined a variety of underground bands that refused to be pigeonholed (and by the early '90s, had fully infiltrated the mainstream) – merging metal, funk, alternative, punk, country, roots rock, and experimental music, along with Claypool's penchant for witty and often humorous storytelling lyrics.

About Coheed and Cambria

For the last 20 years, Coheed and Cambria have continuously broken the mold of what a rock band can be, forging their own path and building a universe around their music unlike any other. Whether it is in the way their genre-spanning approach to songwriting has allowed them to bridge worlds without being contained to one, or the multifaceted story arc of their albums and comic book series which mark the longest running concept story in music, Coheed and Cambria have consistently shaped new standards, never conformed. Comprised of Claudio Sanchez (Vocals / Guitar), Travis Stever (Guitar), Josh Eppard (Drums) and Zach Cooper (Bass) the band has gripped listeners and press around the globe with their visionary compositions and conceptual mastery. In 2018, Coheed and Cambria made a stunning debut with their album Vaxis I: The Unheavenly Creatures, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's “Hard Rock Albums” chart, #6 current sales and Top 15 on the “Billboard 200” chart.