POTTED POTTER to Open at the Orpheum Theater

The Orpheum Theater Center will host five hilarious performances of POTTED POTTER: The Unauthorized Harry Experience Feb. 18-20, 2022.

February 18 at 7:30 p.m.

February 19 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

February 20 at 1 and 4 p.m.

Written by former BBC Television hosts Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, the play takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing, or "potting," all seven Harry Potter books into 70 madcap minutes, aided only by multiple costume changes, brilliant songs, ridiculous props, a special appearance from a fire-breathing dragon and a generous helping of Hogwarts magic. The show also invites audiences to engage with a real-life game of Quidditch, but according to Clarkson and Turner's unique set of rules.

"This fantastically funny show will make you roar with laughter and reacquaint Harry Potter fans with the brilliance of this timeless story," says Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances and Events for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

Whether you camped outside a bookstore for three days awaiting the release of the Deathly Hallows or you don't know the difference between a horcrux and a Hufflepuff, the comedy, magic and mayhem of POTTED POTTER make for an entertaining and hilarious visit to the theatre. The show is perfect for ages six to Dumbledore (who is very old indeed).

To purchase tickets, go to www.siouxfallsorpheum.com, visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave. or call 605-367-6000.