National Geographic's Traveling Photography Exhibition WOMEN: A CENTURY OF CHANGE Now Open in the Visual Arts Center

“WOMEN: A Century of Change” is now open in the Visual Arts Center of the Washington Pavilion. This powerful traveling photography exhibition draws from the acclaimed National Geographic photo archives to showcase a global chronicle of the lives of women.

“We are so excited to host this significant exhibition and provide families, students, educators, women's groups and beyond an opportunity to experience these celebrated photographs,” says Jana Anderson, Lead Curator for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “Come witness the power and impact radiating from this beautiful collection of National Geographic imagery!”

Created to recognize the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution giving women the right to vote, the exhibition illuminates where women have been, where they are now and where they are going and celebrates trailblazers who have redefined womanhood. The more than 100 images depict women from over 30 countries, offering a glimpse into the lives of women worldwide throughout the past century.

The exhibition is divided into six themes: Joy, Beauty, Love, Wisdom, Strength and Hope, with the collections in each theme evoking a sense of that emotion. From Amy Toensing's photo of the joy felt between two women participating in India's traditional Holi festival to Lynn Johnson's image conveying the strength of women traversing the desert plains of Kenya to bring water to their families, the pictures invite reflection and recognition of the fact that, despite differences and distance, we all experience similar emotions. Interspersed throughout the exhibition are fascinating “Through the Lens” panels that feature behind-the-scenes anecdotes by the photographers on their experiences capturing some of their most compelling shots.

Complementing the exhibition is an additional section, “Portraits of Power,” featuring arresting images of groundbreaking women such as media executive Oprah Winfrey, activist for gun violence prevention Emma González, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 2019 Women's World Cup champion Alex Morgan, #MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke and philanthropist Melinda Gates.

In conjunction with this exhibition, the Washington Pavilion will host a three-part speaker series that will highlight local women of change. Tickets to speaker series events are on sale now. Purchase your event tickets online at WashingtonPavilion.org or at the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.

Events in the series include:

Uniting Generations of South Dakota Women | February 27 | Moderated Panel Discussion Inspiring South Dakota Change Makers | April 10 | Speaker Event Featuring Local Artists The Future Is Female | June 20 | Collegiate Lecture

The “Women: A Century of Change” exhibition will be on display in the Visual Arts Center until June 30, 2024. A companion book, “Women: The National Geographic Image Collection,” which contains nearly 450 photographs including those in the exhibition, is now available for purchase. For more information about the exhibition, visit WashingtonPavilion.org/NatGeo.

About The National Geographic Society

The National Geographic Society is a global nonprofit organization that uses the power of science, exploration, education and storytelling to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world. Since 1888, National Geographic has pushed the boundaries of exploration, investing in bold people and transformative ideas, providing more than 15,000 grants for work across all seven continents, reaching 3 million students each year through education offerings, and engaging audiences around the globe through signature experiences, stories and content. To learn more, visit www.nationalgeographic.org.