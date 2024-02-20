LITTLE FEAT Ccomes to Washington Pavilion in June

Little Feat will be at live at Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls on Friday, June 28 with special guests Duane Betts and Palmetto Hotel, as part of their Can't Be Satisfied Tour. Tickets start at $39 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, February 23, at 10 a.m.

About Little Feat

Feat has spent some of its recent off time working on a blues album – more on that later – and so chose to name the new tour in honor of one of the legendary tunes in American history, “Can’t Be Satisfied.” It is the song that began Muddy Waters’ legendary career, and it’s highly appropriate for a band that, after more than fifty years, is at the top of its game and hungry for more.

One show will have an especially poignant flavor. In 1974 the band moved to Baltimore to record at a studio in Hunt Valley, producing Feats Don’t Fail Me Now. The June 14 show in Baltimore will mark the 50th anniversary of Feats…and you can expect a suitable musical celebration.

Expect a warm summer.

Little Feat features Bill Payne (keyboards, vocals), Kenny Gradney (bass), Sam Clayton (percussion and vocals), Fred Tackett (guitars and vocals), Scott Sharrard (guitars and vocals), and Tony Leone (drums).