Dakota Academy of Performing Arts to Present ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA JR. in March

The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts at the Washington Pavilion will present the first show of their spring season, WILLY WONKA JR., featuring a unique stage adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic tale. The show will premiere at the Orpheum Theater Center with five performances March 7–10.

Set in the magical jungles of Loompa Land, audience members will enjoy a new adventure into a faraway destination filled with discovery, innovation and wonder. A troupe of rhythmic and eccentric Oompa Loompas will narrate the story of Willy Wonka and his chocolate factory, which, in our retelling, has been passed down through generations. The performances promise to be filled with unique choreography, bold storytelling and a vibrant set design!

“We are thrilled to kick off our spring season with this delightful show! This rendition of Willy Wonka will offer audiences a unique experience that blends the charm of Willy Wonka with the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss,” says Debbi Jones, Program Coordinator for DAPA. “Invite your loved ones and come experience the phenomenal young talent we have right here in Sioux Falls!”

DAPA provides students aged 6–18 with opportunities to showcase their talents in professional-level theater performances throughout the community. Generous support from sponsors such as Avera, First National Bank in Sioux Falls and Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield has made WILLY WONKA JR.’s performances possible.

Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic of WILLY WONKA JR. March 7–10 at the Orpheum Theater Center. To purchase tickets, go to SiouxFallsOrpheum.com or visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.