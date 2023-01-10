Cooper Alan Comes To The District In Sioux Falls This March

Cooper Alan is coming to The District on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023. Tickets start at $--- plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, January 13th at 10:00am. Tickets are available at etix.com

Cooper was born and bred in the beautiful state of North Carolina...Go Heels! In addition to 4 If you like country music and you're on any social media app, you've probably seen Cooper Alan on your screen in the past two years.

The up-and-coming country star has independently built a fanbase of over 10 million followers and has earned over 100 million streams on his music. Originally from Winston Salem, NC, he spent his high school and college years playing bars, college campuses, and Honky Tonks all across the Carolinas. He and his band became the "go to" for great music and a high energy, all night throwdown performance.

After graduation, Cooper packed up his guitar and moved to Nashville as fast as he could, where he had the incredible luck of meeting hit songwriter/producer Victoria Shaw who signed him within weeks to a publishing deal. He is fortunate and proud to have the opportunity to write songs with people like Rivers Rutherford, Seth Mosley, Matt Nolen, Skip Black, Kent Blazy, Desmond Child, Jeffrey Steele, and Victoria Shaw.

His hit singles include "New Normal", "Tough Ones", "Colt 45 (Country Remix)", "Can't Dance", and many more. His songs have reached #1 on the iTunes Charts multiple times. In 2021, Cooper started his own record label (Cooped Up Records) and began to translate his social media audience into killer live shows, selling out venues all across the country. Because of his streaming and live touring success, he was named a "Next Big Thing" artist by Music Row Magazine.

Established in July of 2006, Pepper (PE) is based in Sioux Falls, SD. As one of the fastest scaling, independent promotions company in the Midwest, PE, collectively, exceeds 25 years of experience spanning a broad scope of industry specialties, such as; Live Promotions, Corporate & Private Event Talent Buying, Club & Performing Art Center Programming & Media & Marketing Services. Pepper currently ranks 27th of Top 100 Worldwide Promoters according to Pollstar Magazine and was nominated in 2020 as Promoter of The Year by The Academy of Country Music Awards. Pepper holds offices in Sioux Falls, SD, Minneapolis, MN and Boise, ID.

