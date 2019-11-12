Celebrate Scooby-Doo's 50th Anniversary with SCOOBY-DOO! AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD

Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold, a completely original live entertainment spectacular, is the first show to combine cutting edge technology with exceptional music, puppetry, magic, singing, dance, interactive audience response video, aerial arts and video mapping. Audiences will join Scooby, Shaggy, Daphne, Fred and Velma on an awe-inspiring journey with a brand-new story based on one of the top-grossing international franchises of all time. Come celebrate the beloved cartoon character's 50th anniversary!

Scooby-Doo! and the Lost City of Gold is being created and directed by some of the biggest names in live entertainment and produced by the Montreal based production company Monlove. The show's Original Concept, Book, Music & Lyrics will be created by Ella Louise Allaire & Martin Lord Ferguson the powerhouse behind many hit shows including Ice Age Live! A Mammoth Adventure which toured 48 countries, was translated in 12 languages and grossed over $100 million.

Tickets are available at JadePresents.com, WashingtonPavilion.org, via phone at (605) 367-6000 or in person at the Washington Pavilion Box Office, located at 301 S. Main Ave (Monday - Saturday, 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday, 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.).

The Jade Presents app, powered by Happy Harry's Bottle Shops, puts all information you need for an event right in front of you at the push of a button. The app is available at Apple and Google Play stores for download.

Jade Presents produces concerts, festivals, and live events that connect local audiences with unique experiences. Keep music live and local. Learn more at www.JadePresents.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Sioux Falls Stories

More Hot Stories For You