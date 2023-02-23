Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Be Our Guest: The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts Presents Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR

This DAPA production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST includes an all-youth cast ages 9â€“18.

Feb. 23, 2023 Â 

The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts (DAPA) at the Washington Pavilion presents five performances of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. March 15-19, 2023, at the Orpheum Theater Center.

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson before the magical rose loses its last petal, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

"I am consistently amazed by these young performers' talent, and this production highlights the best in each of the actors. It's the timeless story with brilliant costumes and really exciting production value," says Bob Wendland, Assistant Director of Performances and Events for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. "Bring your family and you'll all leave inspired to spread the kindness and joy that you see on the stage."

This DAPA production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST includes an all-youth cast ages 9-18. The shows serve as great introduction to the theatre for young audiences while also delighting seasoned theatre-lovers with the wealth of talent displayed by the young performers.

