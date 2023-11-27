Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards

Art Collective Comes to the Washington Pavilion This Weekend

The event runs December 1–2, 2023 from 1–9 p.m. at the Everist Gallery | Visual Arts Center.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

Art Collective Comes to the Washington Pavilion This Weekend

Art Collective comes to the Washington Pavilion this weekend. The event runs December 1–2, 2023 from 1–9 p.m. at the Everist Gallery | Visual Arts Center.

The Art Collective is one of the largest gatherings of local artists in the Sioux Falls area this bi-annual event has been happening for over a decade. 

The show will feature local artists of all ages and is free to attend. There will be a full bar to enjoy some cocktails while meeting artists. There will also be a $1 raffle for pieces from the artists, including prints, originals or anything they might want to raffle off. Thank you for your continued support of local artists!


