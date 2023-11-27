Art Collective comes to the Washington Pavilion this weekend. The event runs December 1–2, 2023 from 1–9 p.m. at the Everist Gallery | Visual Arts Center.

The Art Collective is one of the largest gatherings of local artists in the Sioux Falls area this bi-annual event has been happening for over a decade.

The show will feature local artists of all ages and is free to attend. There will be a full bar to enjoy some cocktails while meeting artists. There will also be a $1 raffle for pieces from the artists, including prints, originals or anything they might want to raffle off. Thank you for your continued support of local artists!