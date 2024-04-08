Velocity Dance Center to Present FKK by Lavinia Vago

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Velocity Dance Center will present the premiere of FKK, a hypermedia immersive performance by Lavinia Vago, a Seattle-based artist with roots in Italy, New York City, and Berlin. Set against the industrial backdrop of the Georgetown Steam Plant, FKK is a journey into a subterranean world created and inhabited by a cast of local icons and international guest artists. Dive into this immersive performance that plays at the intersection of experimental performance and underground rave culture to explore ideas of censorship, the evolving role of the artist, and how shared experiences of embodiment can connect people and fuel change.

Audiences will experience the performance in three sections: a pre-show installation in which people can wander a sound and light installation inside the steamplant, and witness performers beginning their ritual; a live performance featuring Seattle duo OVERKILL, painter Baso Fibonacci and Paris based sound artist Ha Kyoon; and a final transition into DJ sets by Hyeonje (5/3) and Succubass (5/4), a communal moment of release.

Through the fusion of live artists and multimedia collaborators, FKK transforms the space and transcends conventional definitions of performance, weaving together dance, music, visual art, and technology bringing you deep inside a full sensory experience.

Locating this performance at the Georgetown Steam Plant brings further context to the creative explorations of this work. It is a National Historic Landmark — a reminder of the era of electrification when industry was first attracted to Seattle by its inexpensive hydroelectric power and electric trolley car system. Its towering architecture serves as the unconventional canvas for FKK in which audiences will find themselves immersed in an unfamiliar world where the boundaries between performer and spectator blur, inviting them to explore and engage with the space in unexpected ways as performance dissolves into a community space of release.

At its core, FKK draws inspiration from the underground rave scene, capturing the raw energy, uninhibited freedom, and radical self-expression that define this subculture. Vago elevates this inspiration through melding elements of experimental performance and cutting-edge technology. FKK is a place to celebrate the resilience of the body, the boundlessness of the soul, and to honor the immense power of dance.

FKK will be presented at the Georgetown Steam Plant on May 3-4. Tickets are available for purchase and further information can be found at velocitydancecenter.org/events/fkk/