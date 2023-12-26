Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards

VIDEO: Arts Students Nathan Fisher Talks Intiman Theatre's AA Degree Program

If you are a student thinking about a career in production design or technical training in the theatre, applications for 2024 AA Scholarship are open.

By: Dec. 26, 2023

Learn more about student Nathan Fisher's experience with the Intiman Associate Arts Degree program at Seattle Central College, including interning behind the scenes on BLACK NATIVITY!

If you are a student thinking about a career in production design or technical training in the theatre, applications for 2024 AA Scholarship are open. Applications are now being accepted for the third cohort, beginning in the fall quarter of 2024. Students will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Don’t wait; complete the fast and free application today!

Application form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfShCbb8ue9_9RDTEg6FKertHDWDbWtHaG5diQnZyQp7_k19A/viewform?usp=sharing

Intiman Theatre and Seattle Central College have partnered to offer an Associate Arts degree program, emphasis in Technical Theatre for Social Justice (TTSJ), and applications are now live! Over the course of 2 years, accepted students will work alongside union professionals on Intiman’s mainstage productions, while studying equity and social justice at the college. As an associate degree direct transfer agreement (AA-DTA), students who are interested in transferring to a 4-year collegiate program will be eligible to do so.

Intiman Theatre has partnered with the Western Washington Theatrical Training Trust and representatives from the International Alliance of Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 15488, and 887 unions to ensure students receive the training and skills necessary to begin professional work behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.

