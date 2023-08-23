Teatro ZinZanni Reveals Additional Casting for its Residency at Lotte Hotel Seattle

The Teatro ZinZanni Residency at Lotte Hotel Seattle will run October 12, 2023 – March 31, 2024. 

By: Aug. 23, 2023

Teatro ZinZanni has announced its complete cast for its upcoming residency at Lotte Hotel Seattle inside the luxurious grand ballroom, The Sanctuary. Rounding out the previously announced cast of characters is the stunning soul singer and Seattle local Tiffany Wilson, trapeze aerial artists Duo Madrona, and hilarious comedian and long-time Teatro ZinZanni entertainer, Tim Tyler. The cast will be accompanied by a 5-piece band performing live throughout the entirety of the show, featuring performances from Hans Teuber (musical director), Brian Monroney (guitarist), Eric Eagle (drums), Keith Love (bassist emeritus), and Steve Moore (trombone and keyboard). This is the Teatro ZinZanni that Seattle has loved for 25 years, all dressed up in Lotte Hotel luxury.
 

For the first time, luminous soul singer Tiffany Wilson will grace the ZinZanni center ring to share the magnetism that has endeared her to audiences across the world. Breathtaking local trapeze aerial artists Duo Madrona have also joined the cast, set to perform their edge-of-your seat routine 20-feet in the air to a fresh, live vocal by Tiffany Wilson. Adding to the merriment is the uproarious comedic talent, Tim Tyler. For the last thirty five years, Tim Tyler has been performing his creation of “Mr. PP” in theatre, cabaret, and variety shows around the world, delighting audiences of all ages. He has also developed a variety of odd astonishing skills, including his world famous ping pong ball mouth juggling routine. You’ll have to see it to believe it!

Previously, Teatro ZinZanni had announced cast members including former World Champion rhythmic gymnast Elena Gatilovat. Last seen at Teatro ZinZanni in the 2022 production Coming Home, Elena first came to ZinZanni after having performed in more than 2,500 shows with Cirque du Soleil’s provocative Zumanity. Fresh from their international performance on “Britain’s Got Talent” and a run at Spiegeltent ZaZou in Chicago are the gravity-defying Trio Vertex. A hand-to-trapeze group from London, England, this acrobatic trio features Nathan Price on the ground, Cornelius Atkinson in the air, and Isis Clegg-Vinell somewhere in between. Seattle audiences will also delight in the mind-bending contortion from Elayne Kramer, a sixth-generation, Argentinian circus talent with global performance credits. Joining the cast for select performances is world-class performer Noel Aguilar, best known for his propensity for juggling many, many items in the air. 

Single tickets to the Teatro ZinZanni Residency at Lotte Hotel Seattle will go on general sale August 22 at 11:00 a.m. PST. To gain access to the best seats, visit Click Here

Group tickets are available now – to gain access to the best seats at the best prices on your performance date of choice, book a group of 12-250+. Learn more at Click Here

The Teatro ZinZanni Residency at Lotte Hotel Seattle will run October 12, 2023 – March 31, 2024. 




