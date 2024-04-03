THE LEHMAN TRILOGY Opens at ACT This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ACT Contemporary Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for The Lehman Trilogyby Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power, starting April 27 and extended by popular demand to May 19. Directed by ACT Artistic Director John Langs, this intimate, wide-ranging story follows the lives of three immigrant brothers, beginning with their 1884 arrival in America and culminating in the collapse of The Lehman Brothers corporation in 2008, triggering the largest financial crisis in US history.

The powerhouse cast of three actors play not only the three Lehman brothers who founded the business but all other roles, including their children, grandchildren, and many roles in between. Told over the course of 3 acts and 163 years, The Lehman Trilogy invites us to question what success is worth, how legacy is defined, and what we value in the wake of devastating collapse.

The original production of this adaptation made its Broadway debut in 2021 and opened to universal critical acclaim and 8 Tony Award nominations, including Best Play.

"I am thrilled to share this quintessential American story with Seattle, continuing ACT's commitment to produce some of the theatre world's best new work in a powerful way," says Langs. "This play also comes at a pivotal time in our country, telling an important story of the history that has shaped the way we live today for better and worse.”

The Tony Award-winning Best Play The Lehman Trilogy plays in ACT’s Falls Theatre April 27 – May 19, 2024, with an opening night celebration on Thursday, May 2. The festivities include a pre-show party in collaboration with Northwest Folklife, with entertainment from Brivele. Other special events throughout the run include Tix for Teachers, Community Day, Industry Night, an ASL performance, and an audio-described performance. A full list of events can be found below and at ACTtheatre.org.

The three-person cast of The Lehman Trilogy (pictured left to right above) features Bradford Farwell (ACT: Daisy; A Christmas Carol) as Mayer Lehman; Robert Pescovitz (L.A. Theatre Works: The Great Tennessee Monkey Trial) as Henry Lehman; and Brandon J. Simmons (ACT: The Three Sisters; Director of The Thin Place) as Emanuel Lehman.

The creative team includes John Langs (Director); Kate Myre (Dialect Coach); Julia Hayes Welch (Scenic Designer); An-lin Dauber (Costume Designer); Andrew D. Smith (Lighting Designer); Meghan Roche (Sound Designer); Mike Tutaj (Projection Design); Ruth Eitemiller (Stage Manager); andElizabeth Stasio (Production Assistant).