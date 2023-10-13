Seattle Public Theater to Present Valerie David's THE PINK HULK: ONE WOMAN'S JOURNEY TO FIND THE SUPERO WITHIN

In honor of October Breast Cancer Awareness Month, three-time cancer survivor and patient advocate Valerie David is staging her critically, internationally acclaimed comedic solo show The Pink Hulk: One Woman's Journey to Find the Superhero Within at Seattle Public Theater - a Seattle premiere. Written, performed and produced by Valerie. It is recommended for audiences 12+ for mature content. The show runs 60 minutes with no intermission, with a 30-minute talkback with Valerie David and Seattle's Cancer Pathways after each performance.

Performances will be at Seattle Public Theater on Green Lake, 7312 West Green Lake Drive, Seattle, WA 98103, in the historic bathhouse theater.

Seattle Public Theater provides tickets on a sliding scale from $10-$100. We believe that tickets should be accessible to all and that those that can pay more help us balance the scale.

Tickets and additional show information available at: Click Here

Four Performances ONLY!

Monday, 10/16 at 7:30 pm

Tuesday, 10/17 at 7:30 pm

Wednesday, 10/18 at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm

"Watching Valerie David perform The Pink Hulk: One Woman's Journey to Find the Superhero Within is something so rare and so marvelous; it is the most powerful and poignant [time] I have ever spent at a theater." - Kristen Morale, Broadway World

About The Pink Hulk

Now battling breast cancer after fighting off lymphoma, Valerie does something most people facing cancer in their life probably wouldn't think of doing. With a fear that she might lose "the girls," she takes them out for one last hurrah. And does Valerie succeed? Is there a "happy" ending? Come see the show to find out! This award-winning, internationally acclaimed, sexy solo show follows Valerie's journey to seek her own "hulk-like" strength to find her superhero within to become a three-time cancer survivor. An empowering, true story of inspiration for anyone facing ANY adversity in their own lives-not just from cancer! With plenty of laugh-out-loud, heartwarming moments! Her story is a celebration of life and her womanhood that has touched lives globally.

Playwright/performer Valerie David "hulked out" on cancer; after her first two bouts-Stage III Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 1999 and then breast cancer in 2014/2015. Then in September 2018, Valerie was re-diagnosed with breast cancer-this time Stage IV metastatic. As of April 2019, she has had no evidence of disease and has continued to thrive. Her solo play is a celebration of being comfortable in one's own skin, of embracing and accepting one's own body-and living life on your own terms. The Pink Hulk is a true testament to never give up and always have hope!

The Pink Hulk has been accepted into more than 50 theater festivals since its 2016 debut, performing domestically and worldwide in more than 25 cities, including in England, Sweden, Iceland and Finland, garnering rave reviews and winning several awards. She returned to Iceland in 2022 after winning the prestigious "Act Alone Solo Show Award" at the Reykjavik Fringe Festival and is the 2022 recipient of The Colby Award for Excellence in the Arts for The Pink Hulk, which is in recognition of her career achievements. "My show is not just about cancer-it's about fighting back ANY adversity in life. And what makes it stand out is its humor," Valerie said.

She wrote The Pink Hulk as a cancer survivor to express the empowerment to find humor and superhero inner strength going through her three cancer bouts, portraying over 20 different characters onstage. The Pink Hulk has been featured on TV, radio, in publications and on podcasts, including NBC 4 New York, CBS, FOX, amNY, Heal magazine, The IndyStar, Breast Friends Cancer Support Radio Network, Mia's World, First Online With Fran, the Jim Masters Show! Live, Tamara L. Hunter's Service Hero Show, among others.

Valerie goes beyond just performing her award-winning solo show The Pink Hulk and is truly making a difference: She raises awareness, educates and inspires communities through her outreach, engagement and patient advocacy initiatives. She raises money through her performances for domestic and international cancer organizations. The Pink Hulk is directed by Padraic Lillis and Maris Heller. For more info on Valerie and her show, visit https://pinkhulkplay.com/.

*The Pink Hulk performances will be accepting donations for Cancer Pathways of Seattle after each performance. Cancer Pathways website: https://cancerpathways.org/

About Seattle Public Theater:

For over three decades, actors, directors, and audiences passionate about exceptional theater have found a home at Seattle Public Theater. Seattle Public Theater is one of Seattle's leading mid-sized professional theater companies. Established as a 501(c)(3), Seattle Public Theater strives to create an inclusive community that actively engages with ideas and people. Find us and follow us on social media at @seattlepublictheater to stay current on Seattle Public Theater's exciting shows and initiatives.