Seattle Center Festal: Spirit of Africa Live Streams from Dakar, Senegal

Seattle Center Festál: Spirit of Africa goes virtual from Dakar, Senegal, 11 a.m. - 12 noon, Saturday, May 30. The 90-minute music event will be streamed simultaneously from Mobile Sound Studio in Dakar and posted on YouTube: https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCNtV9yAG3FgY85o5N2aRjkg and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SpiritOfAfricaFestival. It will also be available online for future viewing.

Spirit of Africa founder and producer Thione Diop has confirmed an amazing lineup of Senegalese artists:

Cheikh Lô, a giant of West African music, Cheikh Lô is one of Senegal's foremost musical mavericks and cultural ambassadors. A superb singer and songwriter as well as a distinctive guitarist, percussionist, and drummer, he brings together influences from across Africa and around the world to create an infectious Afro-pop style that is uniquely his own.

Dara Guisse playing xalam, a traditional stringed musical instrument from West Africa.

Edouard Manga from Casamance, Senegal playing kora.

Ndoumbélane Jazz, which mixes the sounds of Afro rhythms with blues and jazz using traditional West African instruments such as the Peul flute, kora, calabash and djembe. They stretch, reinvent and question instruments for traditional use, while mixing it with other influences.

Gestu Band, with Wilfrid Zinsou on saxophone, René Shalom on guitar, Mermoz Deguenon on piano, Samuel Symenou on drums and Daniel playing bass.

Music from Benin featuring Jean Vlavo on vocals and percussion, Benoît Adeobi on percussion, Sylvain Bosyp playing trombone and Elie Djawou and Jean Amédagbocdji on trumpet.

Yatma Thiam - Group Afia, talking drum group.

Seattle Center Festál highlights the culturally rich communities who help shape the character and course of our region. The series, which goes virtual in 2020, provides a forum for cultural groups to come together, where they can share their stories with the greater community--and where all can feel a sense of belonging. Festál began in 1997 to offer a central place for festivals to invite the public to join in their unique cultural expression. Online activities are free of charge. For more information, visit https://www.seattlecenter.com/festal or call 206-684-7200.

Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories