REFERENCES TO SALVADOR DALÍ MAKE ME HOT to Open Sound Theatre Company Season
Colin Hovde directs Pilar O'Connell and an ensemble cast at Center Theatre at Seattle Center Armory.
Sound Theatre Company has presented José Rivera's References to Salvador Dalí Make Me Hot, an Obie Award-winning contemporary masterpiece that blends magical realism, romance, humor, and poetry into a deeply moving exploration of love, longing, identity, and the lingering effects of war. The production runs October 1-17, 2026, at the Center Theatre at Seattle Center Armory as part of Sound Theatre Company's landmark 20th Anniversary Season.
Widely regarded as one of the most influential Latino playwrights in American theatre, José Rivera creates worlds where dreams and reality intertwine, allowing the surreal to illuminate deeply human truths. In References to Salvador Dalí Make Me Hot, his signature magical realism transforms an intimate love story into a meditation on desire, isolation, and hope.
Set beneath the desert sky of Barstow, California, the play follows Gabriela, whose husband Benito has returned from military service forever changed. As she grapples with loneliness, uncertainty, and a marriage strained by absence, Gabriela finds herself visited by extraordinary companions including the Moon, a Cat, and a Coyote. Blurring the boundaries between fantasy and reality, Rivera's poetic storytelling invites audiences into a world where imagination becomes a pathway to healing.
Best known for his Academy Award-nominated screenplay for The Motorcycle Diaries and his acclaimed body of theatrical work, Rivera has spent decades redefining American theatre through lyrical language, rich symbolism, and emotionally resonant storytelling. References to Salvador Dalí Make Me Hot remains one of his most frequently produced plays and a landmark work of contemporary dramatic literature.
A highlight of the production will take place on Thursday, October 8, when José Rivera joins Sound Theatre Company for a special post-show talkback following the 7:30 p.m. performance. Included with the price of admission, this exclusive event offers audiences a rare opportunity to hear directly from the playwright as he discusses his creative process, the inspiration behind the play, magical realism, and the themes that continue to resonate with audiences around the world. Audience members will also have the opportunity to participate in a question-and-answer session.
Director Colin Hovde leads a cast of acclaimed Seattle artists, including:
- Pilar O'Connell* as Gabriela
- Rolando Cardona-Román as Benito & Moon
- Malik Cantú as Martín
- Isabella Martinez as Cat
- Jorge Chacon as Coyote
- Trystan Allys-Miranda as Masculine Understudy
- Olivia Pedroza as Feminine Understudy
*Denotes a member of Actors' Equity Association.
CREATIVE TEAM
- Director: Colin Hovde
- Associate Director: Montse Garza
- Fight & Intimacy Choreographer: Raya Tuffaha
- Dialect Coach: Marianna de Fazio
- Stage Manager: Arden DeForest
- Assistant Stage Manager: Karly Crooks
- Run Crew/Wardrobe: Michael Olson
- Props Designer: Henry Behrens
- Lighting Designer: Dominique Salas
- Costume Designer: Fantasia Rose
- Sound Designer: Mya Woods
- Projections Designer: Nick O'Leary
- Scenic Designer: Burton Yuen
- Technical Director/Builder: Sergio Vivas
- Scenic Charge Artist: Robin Macartney
References to Salvador Dalí Make Me Hot reminds us that imagination can reveal truths we struggle to express through realism alone. Rivera's play is at once deeply intimate and beautifully expansive, inviting audiences into a world where love, memory, and hope transcend the ordinary. We are honored to share this remarkable work with Seattle audiences during our 20th Anniversary Season.
PERFORMANCE INFORMATION
References to Salvador Dalí Make Me Hot
By José Rivera
Directed by Colin Hovde
October 1-17, 2026
Center Theatre at Seattle Center Armory
305 Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98109
SPECIAL EVENT
Thursday, October 8
7:30 p.m. Performance
Post-show Talkback with José Rivera
Included with admission
Tickets are available through Sound Theatre Company's Radical Hospitality pricing model, with admission ranging from $5 to $75, ensuring that cost is never a barrier to experiencing live theatre.
For tickets and more information, visit www.SoundTheatreCompany.org.
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