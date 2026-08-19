REFERENCES TO SALVADOR DALÍ MAKE ME HOT to Open Sound Theatre Company Season

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Sound Theatre Company has presented José Rivera's References to Salvador Dalí Make Me Hot, an Obie Award-winning contemporary masterpiece that blends magical realism, romance, humor, and poetry into a deeply moving exploration of love, longing, identity, and the lingering effects of war. The production runs October 1-17, 2026, at the Center Theatre at Seattle Center Armory as part of Sound Theatre Company's landmark 20th Anniversary Season.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential Latino playwrights in American theatre, José Rivera creates worlds where dreams and reality intertwine, allowing the surreal to illuminate deeply human truths. In References to Salvador Dalí Make Me Hot, his signature magical realism transforms an intimate love story into a meditation on desire, isolation, and hope.

Set beneath the desert sky of Barstow, California, the play follows Gabriela, whose husband Benito has returned from military service forever changed. As she grapples with loneliness, uncertainty, and a marriage strained by absence, Gabriela finds herself visited by extraordinary companions including the Moon, a Cat, and a Coyote. Blurring the boundaries between fantasy and reality, Rivera's poetic storytelling invites audiences into a world where imagination becomes a pathway to healing.

Best known for his Academy Award-nominated screenplay for The Motorcycle Diaries and his acclaimed body of theatrical work, Rivera has spent decades redefining American theatre through lyrical language, rich symbolism, and emotionally resonant storytelling. References to Salvador Dalí Make Me Hot remains one of his most frequently produced plays and a landmark work of contemporary dramatic literature.

A highlight of the production will take place on Thursday, October 8, when José Rivera joins Sound Theatre Company for a special post-show talkback following the 7:30 p.m. performance. Included with the price of admission, this exclusive event offers audiences a rare opportunity to hear directly from the playwright as he discusses his creative process, the inspiration behind the play, magical realism, and the themes that continue to resonate with audiences around the world. Audience members will also have the opportunity to participate in a question-and-answer session.

Director Colin Hovde leads a cast of acclaimed Seattle artists, including:

Pilar O'Connell* as Gabriela

Rolando Cardona-Román as Benito & Moon

Malik Cantú as Martín

Isabella Martinez as Cat

Jorge Chacon as Coyote

Trystan Allys-Miranda as Masculine Understudy

Olivia Pedroza as Feminine Understudy

*Denotes a member of Actors' Equity Association.

CREATIVE TEAM

Director: Colin Hovde

Associate Director: Montse Garza

Fight & Intimacy Choreographer: Raya Tuffaha

Dialect Coach: Marianna de Fazio

Stage Manager: Arden DeForest

Assistant Stage Manager: Karly Crooks

Run Crew/Wardrobe: Michael Olson

Props Designer: Henry Behrens

Lighting Designer: Dominique Salas

Costume Designer: Fantasia Rose

Sound Designer: Mya Woods

Projections Designer: Nick O'Leary

Scenic Designer: Burton Yuen

Technical Director/Builder: Sergio Vivas

Scenic Charge Artist: Robin Macartney

References to Salvador Dalí Make Me Hot reminds us that imagination can reveal truths we struggle to express through realism alone. Rivera's play is at once deeply intimate and beautifully expansive, inviting audiences into a world where love, memory, and hope transcend the ordinary. We are honored to share this remarkable work with Seattle audiences during our 20th Anniversary Season.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

References to Salvador Dalí Make Me Hot

By José Rivera

Directed by Colin Hovde

October 1-17, 2026

Center Theatre at Seattle Center Armory

305 Harrison Street

Seattle, WA 98109

SPECIAL EVENT

Thursday, October 8

7:30 p.m. Performance

Post-show Talkback with José Rivera

Included with admission

Tickets are available through Sound Theatre Company's Radical Hospitality pricing model, with admission ranging from $5 to $75, ensuring that cost is never a barrier to experiencing live theatre.

For tickets and more information, visit www.SoundTheatreCompany.org.

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