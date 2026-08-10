KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN and More Set for Lakewood Playhouse's 88th Season

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Lakewood Playhouse has unveiled its 88th Season, Heroic Acts — collection of seven productions exploring the many forms courage can take. Opening the season is Kiss of the Spider Woman, running September 4–20, 2026, with book by Terrence McNally, music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, based on the novel by Manuel Puig, and directed by Joseph C. Walsh.

Set inside a Latin American prison, Kiss of the Spider Woman follows two unlikely cellmates: Valentín, an imprisoned revolutionary, and Molina, a gay window dresser incarcerated because of his identity. As Molina recounts glamorous Hollywood films featuring the mysterious Aurora — the Spider Woman herself — the boundaries between fantasy and reality begin to blur. Through compassion, vulnerability, and imagination, the two men discover that heroism is often found not in grand gestures, but in the courage to trust, to love, and to truly see another human being.

Winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman remains one of the most celebrated works of contemporary musical theatre.

The season continues with an ambitious lineup of plays and musicals that embody this year's theme:

Together, these productions explore heroism in all its forms — defiant, joyful, quiet, compassionate, and enduring. Whether through resistance, remembrance, imagination, or simple acts of kindness, Season 88 invites audiences to reflect on what becomes possible when we choose courage.

The Docent

October 9–25, 2026 — A moving World Premiere by Donna Kaz exploring friendship, chosen family, and resilience during the early years of the AIDS epidemic.

Where Blooming Flowers Meet The Sky

December 4–19, 2026 — Local playwright Darryin B. Cunningham's lyrical exploration of art, ancestry, and finding one's voice across generations.

Luchadora!

December 5–20, 2026 — A vibrant family play inspired by the legend of Mulan and the world of lucha libre, celebrating courage, identity, and family.

Topdog/Underdog

February 19–March 7, 2027 — Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece examining brotherhood, history, and the struggle to rewrite one's future.

Savage Saints

April 16–May 2, 2027 — A powerful World Premiere by Raul Garza confronting the lasting legacy of the Canadian Indian Residential School System through a story of survival and healing.

Come From Away

June 4–20, 2027 — The internationally acclaimed musical celebrating the remarkable kindness shown by the people of Gander, Newfoundland, in the aftermath of September 11.

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