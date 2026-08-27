QUEEN OF THE SKY: A DEMON BALLET to Premiere at Not Man Apart in Seattle

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Not Man Apart Physical Theatre Ensemble has announced the world premiere of Queen of the Sky: A Demon Ballet, running October 21 – November 7, 2026 at the 12th Avenue Arts Mainstage (1620 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122).

Written and directed by Artistic Director Jones Talmadge and choreographed by Anne-Marie Talmadge, both Seattle natives, whose international performance career includes work with Diavolo-Architecture in Motion and Cirque du Soleil. Project conceived by film designer Craig Baurley.

Queen of the Sky combines aerial arts, acrobatics, dance, and immersive physical theatre into a visceral experience. The production erases the boundary between audience and performer, drawing viewers into the story of Aelia, a pilot who is pulled into a nuclear storm that releases a menacing demon.

“Queen of the Sky is a love story derailed by a deadly mashup of government overreach, ancient demon lore, and brazen nuclear testing. Our ensemble process of creating a hive-mind creature on stage for Halloween is an exciting challenge and discovery of what is possible when bodies move, transform, and tell a story as one,” says Artistic Director Jones Talmadge.

“We're thrilled to introduce Seattle audiences to Not Man Apart's unique style of physical theatre and to build a community of artists through this production.”

Audiences enter the show through 'The Lab,' where they receive a complimentary lab coat for protection from the production's theatrical blood effects. VIP ticket holders may opt into the 'Splash Zone,' seating positioned closest to the action.

About the Story

Set against the backdrop of 1940s American expansion and Cold War-era nuclear testing in the South Pacific, Queen of the Sky follows pilot Aelia Erenhardt and her childhood friend and navigator, Fred Newman. Their attempt at the first female circumnavigation of the globe ends in a crash landing on a toxic island, where they confront a hive-mind creature born of scientific hubris and the exploitation of indigenous land. What follows is a high-stakes battle that is as much psychological as physical. It is a fight that raises the question of whether the monster is real or a projection of Aelia's own inner struggle with addiction, paralyzing fear, and oppression.

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